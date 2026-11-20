India opener KL Rahul survived a huge LBW scare on day two of the first Test against New Zealand in Wellington on Friday. The incident took place in the seventh over that was bowled by Matt Henry. It was a full length ball from Henry, and Rahul was looking to defend.

However, the ball seemingly struck the batter's pads and Henry and his New Zealand teammates appealed in quite an optimistic manner. However, the umpire said that it was not out. The Kiwis, however, didn't go for the review.

Had they gone for the review, Rahul would have been out as TV replays showed that the ball was crashing onto middle and off-stump. Rahul was unbeaten on five runs at the time.

The Karnataka batter eventually went onto score a half-century, having reached the milestone in 99 deliveries. He hit five fours en route his half-century.

India respond strongly in first innings At the time of writing this report, India were 154/1 in the 36th over, with Rahul (52*) and Devdutt Padikkal (5*) unbeaten. Rahul and fellow opener Yashasvi Jaiswal forged a 130-run stand for the first wicket before Henry dismissed the latter in the 28th over.

On Thursday, India won the toss and opted to field first. The visitors managed to restrict the Kiwis to 70/5 at one stage, but Henry Nicholls (175*) and Glenn Phillips (118) staged a remarkable comeback. The duo forged a 216-run stand for the sixth wicket as New Zealand were eventually bowled out for 368 on Friday.

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The two-match Test series is part of the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. India, who suffered a 0-2 series loss to South Africa at home last year, cannot afford any more slip ups. The Shubman Gill-led side are in fourth place with a points percentage (PCT) of 51.52.

Defending champions South Africa replaced New Zealand as WTC leaders in the standings following their nine-wicket win over Bangladesh in the first Test in Johannesburg. That took the Proteas’ PCT to 75, with New Zealand in second place with a PCT of 72.22. Australia are in third place with a PCT of 69.23.