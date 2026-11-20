India opener KL Rahul survived a huge LBW scare on day two of the first Test against New Zealand in Wellington on Friday. The incident took place in the seventh over that was bowled by Matt Henry. It was a full length ball from Henry, and Rahul was looking to defend.

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However, the ball seemingly struck the batter's pads and Henry and his New Zealand teammates appealed in quite an optimistic manner. However, the umpire said that it was not out. The Kiwis, however, didn't go for the review.

Had they gone for the review, Rahul would have been out as TV replays showed that the ball was crashing onto middle and off-stump. Rahul was unbeaten on five runs at the time.

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The Karnataka batter eventually went onto score a half-century, having reached the milestone in 99 deliveries. He hit five fours en route his half-century.

India respond strongly in first innings At the time of writing this report, India were 154/1 in the 36th over, with Rahul (52*) and Devdutt Padikkal (5*) unbeaten. Rahul and fellow opener Yashasvi Jaiswal forged a 130-run stand for the first wicket before Henry dismissed the latter in the 28th over.

On Thursday, India won the toss and opted to field first. The visitors managed to restrict the Kiwis to 70/5 at one stage, but Henry Nicholls (175*) and Glenn Phillips (118) staged a remarkable comeback. The duo forged a 216-run stand for the sixth wicket as New Zealand were eventually bowled out for 368 on Friday.

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Also Read | IND vs NZ 1st Test: Glenn Phillips joins Rohit Sharma in rare list with ton

The two-match Test series is part of the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. India, who suffered a 0-2 series loss to South Africa at home last year, cannot afford any more slip ups. The Shubman Gill-led side are in fourth place with a points percentage (PCT) of 51.52.

Defending champions South Africa replaced New Zealand as WTC leaders in the standings following their nine-wicket win over Bangladesh in the first Test in Johannesburg. That took the Proteas’ PCT to 75, with New Zealand in second place with a PCT of 72.22. Australia are in third place with a PCT of 69.23.

India's final assignment of the ongoing WTC cycle will be a five-match Test series against Australia at home in January. Australia are the current holders of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, having regained it in January 2025, having beaten India 3-1 at home.

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About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.