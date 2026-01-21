IND vs NZ 1st T20I LIVE Score: Focus on Suryakumar Yadav's batting; final prep time for India, New Zealand before T20 WC

India Vs New Zealand 1st T20I LIVE: Having lost the ODI series 1-2, the Indian team will start afresh in the T20I series against New Zealand in the first T20I in Nagpur on Wednesday. With the T20 World Cup 2026 just less than three weeks way, the five-match T20I series will also serve as a final preparation for the mega event.
Meanwhile, the Indian team will not have Tilak Varma and Washington Sundar in the first game due to respective injuries. In the absence of Tilak, Ishan Kishan will play at no.3 spot, as confirmed by Suryakumar Yadav.
For New Zealand, the trio of Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry and Mark Chapman will return from injuries. Spotlight will also be on Suryakumar Yadav's bat, whose last half-century for India came in 2024.
India and New Zealand have played 25 matches in the shortest format. The Men in Blue enjoy a 12-10 head-to-head record while three matches ended in a tie. Both teams have played just a single game in Nagpur, with the Kiwis winning the game by a handsome margin. Chasing New Zealand's 126/7, India were all out for just 79.
India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Suryakumar Yadav (C), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy.
New Zealand XI: Devon Conway (WK), Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (C), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi.
Despite stating that he has been batting well at te nets, what's going wrong with him during the matches? Livemint spoke with Suryakumar's mentor and coach Sulakshan Kulkarni, who gave a detailed view of what the Indian captain should do to bring back his lost form. Here's what Kulkarni said in an detailed interaction.
“I have been batting really well (in the nets). Talking about the runs, it will definitely come. But at the same time, I can't do things differently. I don't want to change my identity,” India captain Suryakumar Yadav said on the eve of the game.
For India, the major concern of Suryakumar Yadav's form with the bat. The Indian captain has not been able to score a fifty in the shortest format since his 70-plus scored against Bangladesh in 2024. It was the same match that Sanju Samson scored 111 and India went on to score their highest T20I total of 297/4.
India are coming into this series after losing the ODI series narrowly, despite a valiant fight. For New Zealand, with several new faces, have played tremendous cricket. This five-match T20I series is a part of the final preparation for both teams before the T20 World Cup 2026.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the first T20I between India and New Zealand.
