IND vs NZ 1st T20I LIVE Score: Focus on Suryakumar Yadav's batting; final prep time for India, New Zealand before T20 WC

India Vs New Zealand 1st T20I LIVE: Having lost the ODI series 1-2, the Indian team will start afresh in the T20I series against New Zealand in the first T20I in Nagpur on Wednesday. With the T20 World Cup 2026 just less than three weeks way, the five-match T20I series will also serve as a final preparation for the mega event.

India national cricket team vs New Zealand national cricket team match scorecard

Meanwhile, the Indian team will not have Tilak Varma and Washington Sundar in the first game due to respective injuries. In the absence of Tilak, Ishan Kishan will play at no.3 spot, as confirmed by Suryakumar Yadav.

For New Zealand, the trio of Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry and Mark Chapman will return from injuries. Spotlight will also be on Suryakumar Yadav's bat, whose last half-century for India came in 2024.

India vs New Zealand T20I head-to-head

India and New Zealand have played 25 matches in the shortest format. The Men in Blue enjoy a 12-10 head-to-head record while three matches ended in a tie. Both teams have played just a single game in Nagpur, with the Kiwis winning the game by a handsome margin. Chasing New Zealand's 126/7, India were all out for just 79.

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I predicted XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Suryakumar Yadav (C), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy.

New Zealand XI: Devon Conway (WK), Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (C), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi.