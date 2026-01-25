IND vs NZ 3rd T20I LIVE Score: Suryakumar Yadav wins toss, India opt to bowl; Jasprit Bumrah replaces Arshdeep Singh

IND Vs NZ 2nd T20 Cricket Match LIVE Score: India have opted to bowl first after Suryakumar Yadav won the toss in the third T20I against New Zealand at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Both teams have made a few changes. While Jasprit Bumrah and Ravi Bishnoi replaced Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakaravarthy, New Zealand have brought in Kyle Jamieson in place of Zak Foulkes.

India have a 14-10 head-to-head record against New Zealand in the shortest format of the game. Three T20is have ended in no result.

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tim Seifert(w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy

India: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah