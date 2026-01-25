IND vs NZ 3rd T20I LIVE Score: Suryakumar Yadav wins toss, India opt to bowl; Jasprit Bumrah replaces Arshdeep Singh

IND Vs NZ 2nd T20 Cricket Match LIVE Score: India have opted to bowl first after Suryakumar Yadav won the toss in the third T20I against New Zealand at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Both teams have made a few changes. While Jasprit Bumrah and Ravi Bishnoi replaced Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakaravarthy, New Zealand have brought in Kyle Jamieson in place of Zak Foulkes.
India national cricket team vs New Zealand national cricket team match scorecard
India have a 14-10 head-to-head record against New Zealand in the shortest format of the game. Three T20is have ended in no result.
New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tim Seifert(w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy
India: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah
Suryakumar Yadav wins the toss and India opt to field. The Men in Blue have made two changes with Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakaravarthy making way for Jasprit Bumrah and Ravi Bishnoi.
The return of form of Suryakumar Yadav was welcomes by all. Former South African batter AB de Villiers said, "He will be pivotal in the T20 World Cup, and it was really important for Team India to get him into form. In a chasing scenario under pressure after losing two quick wickets, him scoring a 37-ball 82 was exactly what the doctor ordered for Team India. The rest of the players seem in fine form, the bowlers and the batters; the only missing link was Suryakumar Yadav.”
With the temperature falling to as low as 13 degrees in the evening, there is a possibility of dew during the match. Teams winning the toss might opt to bat first. We are just a few minutes away from the toss in Guwahati.
For New Zealand, Kyle Jamieson might replace Zak Foulkes in Guwahati today. It must be noted that Jamieson, who was initially on standby, has been added to the final squad after Adam Milne was ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2026 due to injury.
The Barsapara Stadium has been known for its high scoring nature. The last time India played at this ground was in 2023 when the Men in Blue scored 222. Australia chased down the target with 23 runs being scored in the final over. Another high-scoring game on cards.
Although almost all the batters in the top order got runs, Sanju Samson is yet to fire in the first two games he played and the team management would want the Indian opener to get going in Guwahati. It must be noted that Samson knows the conditions at the Barsapara Stadium as the venue used to to serve as Rajasthan Royals' home ground in IPL in the past few years.
The good news in the Indian camp is the return of form for captain Suryakumar Yadav. The skipper scored a half-century after more than a year with a 37-ball 80-plus score. Along with him, Ishan Kishan too scored 32-ball 76 on his return to the Indian team after two years.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the third T20I between India and New Zealand in Guwahati.