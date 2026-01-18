India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI LIVE: Do-or-die situation for Shubman Gill's India; Will Arshdeep Singh get a game?

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI LIVE: New Zealand stand on the brink of a historic series win on Sunday as the visitors take on India in the third and final ODI in Indore. With the series locked at 1-1, the final ODI is poised for a thrilling finish. If India clawed to a win in Baroda in the first game, the Kiwis outplayed India in all departments in Rajkot with Daryl Mitchell scoring a hundred.

India national cricket team vs New Zealand national cricket team match scorecard

The Indian team management might shuffle their playing XI, bringing in Arshdeep Singh in place of Prasidh Krishna. It must be noted that New Zealand are yet to win a bilateral ODI series in India in their previous seven attempts.

Where to watch IND vs NZ 3rd ODI?

The India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI will be telecast live on Star Sports channels from 1:30 PM IST. Live streaming of India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI will be available on JioStar app and website.

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI probable XIs

India: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk) Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Hay (wk), Michael Bracewell (c), Zakary Foulkes, Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Jayden Lennox.