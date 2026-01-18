India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI LIVE: Do-or-die situation for Shubman Gill's India; Will Arshdeep Singh get a game?

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI LIVE: New Zealand stand on the brink of a historic series win on Sunday as the visitors take on India in the third and final ODI in Indore. With the series locked at 1-1, the final ODI is poised for a thrilling finish. If India clawed to a win in Baroda in the first game, the Kiwis outplayed India in all departments in Rajkot with Daryl Mitchell scoring a hundred.
India national cricket team vs New Zealand national cricket team match scorecard
The Indian team management might shuffle their playing XI, bringing in Arshdeep Singh in place of Prasidh Krishna. It must be noted that New Zealand are yet to win a bilateral ODI series in India in their previous seven attempts.
The India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI will be telecast live on Star Sports channels from 1:30 PM IST. Live streaming of India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI will be available on JioStar app and website.
India: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk) Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.
New Zealand: Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Hay (wk), Michael Bracewell (c), Zakary Foulkes, Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Jayden Lennox.
India have enjoyed a stellar run at the Holkar stadium in ODIs. In seven matches India have played at this venue, the Men in Blue won in all of them. In fact, Indore is the second venue where India have won all their ODIs. The other stadium is Sri Lanka's Pallekale stadium where they have played four and won in all of them.
For Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma fans, the former India captains will be go into another break till the IPL starts. Both Rohit and Kohli do not play Tests and T20Is and will now directly play for Mumbai Indians and RCB respectively in IPL, starting from March.
In the first two ODI, Arshdeep Singh warmed the bench despite having performed against South Africa last month. The omission of Arshdeep has been the talking point since the series started. Will Prasidh Krishna be rested today?
While it was a Virat Kohli show in Baroda in the first game, Daryl Mitchell stole the limelight in the second game to level the series 1-1 for the Kiwis. It's a do-or-die situation for both sides in the final game of the series. Can India win or New Zealand take it home?
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the final ODI between India and New Zealand in Indore.
