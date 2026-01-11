IND VS NZ, 1st ODI LIVE Score: Shubman Gill returns at helm post injury; Rishabh Pant ruled out of entire series

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI 2026 LIVE: Veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will once again be back in action when India take on New Zealand in the first of three ODIs today in Vadodara. With Shubman Gill back in helm, it would be Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored a hundred against South Africa, warm the bench. KL Rahul will don the wicketkeeper's role.
Among the pacers, the inclusion of Mohammed Siraj would mean one among Harshit Rana or Prasidh Krishna missing out. On the other hand, New Zealand have come with a lot of young and new faces in their ODI squad. Michael Bracewell will lead the Kiwis in place of Michael Santner.
Star Sports is the official broadcaster of India vs New Zealand ODI series in India. The India vs New Zealand 1st ODI will be telecast live on Star Sports channels from 1:30 PM IST. Live streaming of India vs New Zealand first ODI will be available on JioStar app and website.
India: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Shreyas Iyer (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.
New Zealand: Devon Conway (wk), Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell (c), Josh Clarkson, Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Aditya Ashok, Michael Rae.
India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of ODI series against New Zealand due to an injury. “Wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant felt a sudden onset discomfort in his right lateral abdominal area while batting in the nets during India’s practice session on Saturday afternoon at the BCA Stadium, Vadodara,” the BCCI said.
“He was taken for MRI scans immediately and the BCCI Medical Team had a detailed discussion with an expert on his clinical and radiological findings. Pant has been diagnosed with a side strain (Oblique Muscle Tear) and is subsequently ruled out of the ODI series. The Men’s Selection Committee has named Dhruv Jurel as Pant’s replacement, and Jurel has linked up with the squad,” it said.
India will play three ODIs against New Zealand, starting today. Post the ODI series, India will play five T20Is against the same opposition. With the T20 World Cup in mind, the Kiwis have come with a second string side in the 50-over format with all the first-team players preparing for the mega event. For India, Shubman Gill will be appearing for the first time in ODIs post neck injury. The series will also see the return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India's first international game in 2026 against New Zealand in Vadodara.
