IND VS NZ, 1st ODI LIVE Score: Shubman Gill returns at helm post injury; Rishabh Pant ruled out of entire series

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI 2026 LIVE: Veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will once again be back in action when India take on New Zealand in the first of three ODIs today in Vadodara. With Shubman Gill back in helm, it would be Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored a hundred against South Africa, warm the bench. KL Rahul will don the wicketkeeper's role.

India national cricket team vs New Zealand national cricket team

Among the pacers, the inclusion of Mohammed Siraj would mean one among Harshit Rana or Prasidh Krishna missing out. On the other hand, New Zealand have come with a lot of young and new faces in their ODI squad. Michael Bracewell will lead the Kiwis in place of Michael Santner.

Where to watch IND vs NZ 1st ODI on TV & online?

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of India vs New Zealand ODI series in India. The India vs New Zealand 1st ODI will be telecast live on Star Sports channels from 1:30 PM IST. Live streaming of India vs New Zealand first ODI will be available on JioStar app and website.

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI probable XIs

India: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Shreyas Iyer (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

New Zealand: Devon Conway (wk), Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell (c), Josh Clarkson, Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Aditya Ashok, Michael Rae.