IND vs NZ 2nd Test Probable XI: Who’ll make it to the final team; KL Rahul, Shubman Gill or Sarfaraz Khan?

IND vs NZ 2nd Test Probable XI: In the 1st Test against New Zealand, KL Rahul's poor performance contrasted with Sarfaraz Khan's impressive 150. India's selection dilemma intensifies with Shubman Gill's return as both Rahul and Khan vie for spots in the lineup for the upcoming match.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated23 Oct 2024, 12:28 PM IST
KL Rahul had an unimpressive batting run in the 1st Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru, where he scored 0 and 12. His struggles contributed to India’s batting collapse and an eventual 8-wicket defeat.

Sarfaraz Khan, on the contrary, scored 150 in the second innings to give India a massive advantage against the visitors. He took advantage of the opportunity even though he was also out for a duck in the first innings.

However, India’s cricket team selection may not be based on such straightforward stats.

According to India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate, Head Coach Gautam Gambhir favours giving Rahul more opportunities.

If it were only about choosing between KL Rahul and Sarfaraz Khan, it would be easy for Rohit Sharma. He will choose both. However, there is another option. Shubman Gill is fit to play the 2nd Test in Pune. Since he is returning from an injury, he can claim the number 3 spot straightaway.

KL Rahul vs Shubman Gill vs Sarfaraz Khan stats

Gill has played 27 Test matches so far and scored 1,656 runs with an average of 36.80. He has 5 centuries and 6 half-centuries, with the highest score being 128.

Rahul is the most experienced of the three, with 53 Test matches. He has scored 2,981 runs with an average of 33.87. The middle-order batter has scored 8 centuries and 15 half-centuries, with the highest score being 199.

Srafaraz has played just 4 Tests so far. He has scored 350 runs with an average of 58.33, going way above the other two. He already has a century and 3 half-centuries. His highest score, 150, came in the 1st match against New Zealand.

India’s probable XI in 2nd Test

Sarfaraz Khan will be too explosive to ignore. Given Gambhir’s preference to boost new talents, Khan will likely retain his place. Here’s India’s probable XI in the 2nd Test:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

One must admit India have hit a sweet spot in international cricket, with so many fantastic options to choose from.

First Published:23 Oct 2024, 12:28 PM IST
