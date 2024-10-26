IND vs NZ 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal enters elite cricket club, becomes first Indian batter to…

IND vs NZ 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal has made history by becoming the first Indian to hit 30 sixes in a calendar year in Test matches. Known for his fearless batting, Jaiswal showcased his power-hitting skills in longer formats, reaching this milestone early in India’s chase of 359 against New Zealand during the second Test in Pune.

Jaiswal marked the milestone with a six while facing New Zealand’s Tim Southee in the opening over of the innings. He sent the second ball flying over deep square leg, signalling his aggressive approach.

Commentators commended his confidence and technique, especially as he continued by adding two more sixes before lunch, setting an intense tone for the chase.

Jaiswal joined an exclusive group by reaching 30 sixes in a single calendar year, becoming only the second male cricket player to achieve this in Test history. New Zealand’s Brendon McCullum set the original record with 30 sixes back in 2014. With more matches ahead, Jaiswal has a strong chance to push the record even further.

This achievement comes at a crucial time, as India faced the daunting task of a 359-run chase to avoid a home Test series defeat for the first time since 2012. The pressure remains high, with India trailing 1-0 in the three-match series.

Jaiswal was dismissed after scoring 77 off 65 balls, with 8 fours and 3 sixes. Left-arm orthodox spinner Mitchell Santner claimed his wicket while Daryl Mitchell caught him. He had a 62-run partnership with Shubman Gill as India looked sound to get to the total.

India’s batting collapse again However, India suffered a batting collapse yet again. Virat Kohli was out for 17 off 40 balls, Rishabh Pant 0 off 3 and Shubman Gill 23 off 31 balls. Sarfaraz Khan was out for 9 off 15 balls.

