IND vs NZ: 3 biggest threats for Rohit Sharma’s India in Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand

India and New Zealand are going to take the field for one last time in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 when both teams face-off in an highly-anticipated final in Dubai on March 9 (Sunday). India have been the most dominant side in Champions Trophy 2025, having unbeaten so far.

On the other hand, New Zealand's only loss in the tournament came against India. This is also the second time both these teams are playing against each other in the Champions Trophy final. The last time these two teams played in an Champions Trophy final was in 2000. New Zealand won the game by four wickets. Ahead of the big final on Sunday, let's find out three possible threats to the Indian team.

Rachin Ravindra The New Zealand opener has been in top form in the Champions Trophy 2025. After missing the first game against Pakistan due to a forehead injury, the left-hander has shown remarkable consistency at the top of th order with two hundreds in three matches so far in the tournament. His first ton came against Bangladesh in group stages before smashing his fifth ODI century in the semifinal against South Africa.

In fact, all of Rachin Ravindra's ODI hundreds came in ICC events. In Rachin Ravindra, there is an element of fluency, good temperament and the ability to play the fast bowlers with utmost ease. His five hundreds in ICC events are a testament of the rare talent the 25-year-old possess.

Kane Williamson Another New Zealand player to look up to in the final is veteran Kane Williamson. The right-hander might not be the captain of the side anymore, but his leadership skills and the ability to bring a level calmness to the proceedings have been pivotal for New Zealand.

In addition to that, Kane Williamson batting skills adds another dimension to New Zealand strategies. In Champions Trophy 2025, Kane Williamson has been in great nick with 81 against India and a hundred in the semifinal against South Africa.

