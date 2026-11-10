IND vs NZ, 3rd ODI: Hamilton weather frustrates at Seddon Park; List of matches in New Zealand abandoned due to rain

Rain has been a companion for both India and New Zealand in the ongoing ODI series. After the first ODIs were impacted by rain, the third game at Seddon Park in Hamilton is yet to start, after more than three hours in waiting with the groundstaff being the busiest among all present.

The current weather doesn't paint a great picture for the rest of the day either. According to Accuweather.com. there is 100% probability of precipitation throughout the day, along with total cloud cover. Around 11.5 hours of rain is expected throughout the day.

At the time of writing (10:35 AM IST), the groundstaff have covered the the run-up as well besides the square and the practice pitches. Television visuals show fans of both teams (especially Indians) are waiting patiently under the umbrellas for the game to start, hoping to see their idols.

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI toss report Indian captain Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bowl. The toss was due to be made at 2.30 PM local time (7 AM IST) but was delayed by more than two hours by a wet outfield and passing showers. No sooner had the toss been made but rain returned and the covers were replaced.

Shubman called tails and the coin fell India's way for the seventh time in eight matches across the T20 and ODI series. India has bowled first on each occasion. Rain also affected the first match of the series in Auckland which India won by five wickets.

In the second ODI in Wellington, India won by four runs to take a 2-0 series lead. Both matches were decided under the Duckworth Lewis system New Zealand made one change to its lineup, recalling pacer Matt Fisher in place of Blair Tickner. India's lineup is unchanged in Hamilton.

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI playing XIs New Zealand: Will Young, Tim Seifert, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner (captain), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Fisher, Jacob Duffy.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, K.L. Rahul, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Arshdeep Singh, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar.

List of abandoned IND vs NZ ODIs in New Zealand But this is not the first time an India vs New Zealand game in New Zealand been impacted by rain. The first ODI between India and New Zealand in New Zealand, which was called off due to rain was on January 14, 1999.

Date Venue Result January 14, 1999 Wellington Abandoned due to rain March 6, 2009 Wellington Abandoned due to rain November 27, 2022 Hamilton Abandoned due to rain November 30, 2022 Christchurch Abandoned due to rain