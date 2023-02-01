Ind Vs NZ 3rd ODI: India clinch series, defeat Kiwis by 168 runs

India defeated New Zealand on Wednesday by 168 runs to win the T20 series against Kiwis 2-1. Young Indian batsman Shubman Gill single-handedly destroyed the bowling attack of New Zealand and was undefeated at 126. This was the highest score by any Indian player in T20, previously Virat Kohli was holding the record when he smashed 122 (not out) against Afghanistan.

