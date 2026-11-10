IND vs NZ, 3rd ODI: Rain frustrates Shubman Gill after India skipper wins toss in Hamilton; what did the captains say?

Relentless rain frustrated Shubman Gill after the Indian captain won the toss in the third ODI against New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Tuesday. After the T20I series, won by India 3-2, was completed without any interruptions, rain has been a constant companion ever since the ODI series started on November 4. India are leading the series 2-0.

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While India won the rain curtailed first ODI in Auckland by five wickets, the Men in Blue were 113/7 in 26 overs, chasing New Zealand's 134, when rain stopped play in the second game in Wellington. India won the game by four runs via Duckworth-Lewis Method (DLS).

Tuesday was no different. After the Indian team were forced indoors on the eve of the match, the toss took place at 9 AM IST, after two hours than the scheduled toss time. India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to field. Notably, this was New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner's seven toss loss in this tour out of eight games so far (5 T20Is and 3 ODIs).

At what time will IND vs NZ 3rd ODI start? The match was originally scheduled to start at 7:30 AM IST (3 PM local time). But persistent rain has pushed the start of the match every hour. At the time of writing, the umpires have scheduled an inspection at 5:30 PM local time (10 AM IST). The pitch is fully under covers.

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In fact, when the toss was happening, it started to drizzle again, with dark clouds in the background. Earlier, the umpires have had several inspections, but the rain kept coming back time and again.

What did both captains say at toss? “We’re going to bowl first,” said Shubman at the toss when asked about his decision. The Indian sounded certainly frustrated by the rain. “Quite frustrating on and off. Hopefully, if there’s rain it continues raining. If there’s no rain, hopefully it stops. It’s very difficult and challenging to come back on and then go off. We are playing the same team,” he added.

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Asked about the preparations, Shubman was quick to add that India are looking to repeat their performances from the previous matches. “I mean hopefully the weather clears out a bit. We’re gonna try to repeat our performances that we did well. Hopefully a little bit better with the bat today,” said Shubman.

Meanwhile, Santner hoped that 180 runs could be a good score on this wicket, which has been under covers. “We got a good training yesterday. The pitch has been under the covers for a while so it will do a bit. Maybe 180 might have been a good score on that pitch in the last game and we have to assess today. One change, Fisher is in for Tickner,” he said.

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Also Read | Yashasvi Jaiswal slams consecutive tons against NZ A: 5 takeaways from his knock

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI playing XIs New Zealand: Will Young, Tim Seifert, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in