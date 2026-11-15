IND vs NZ, 5th ODI: Arshdeep Singh joins Mumbai Indians partner Jasprit Bumrah after first-ball six against New Zealand

The Indian batters suffered their second successive meltdown after the visitors were skittled out for a paltry 209 against New Zealand in the series-deciding fifth and final ODI at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday. Despite that, India's no.11 Arshdeep Singh joined an elite list after smashing a first-ball six in front of a packed stadium.

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The incident took place in the 41st over after Ishan Kishan was dismissed for 46 off Jacob Duffy. Against a full length delivery from the Kiwi pacer, Arshdeep cleared his front leg to hit straight down the ground for a maximum to start his innings.

Two balls later, the left-hander sends Duffy over the ropes, this time a short-arm jab over deep square leg. In the process, joined Jasprit Bumrah and former cricketer Venkatesh Prasad to become only the third Indian no.11 to hit a first-ball six in an ODI.

Prasad's six came off Australian Ian Harvey in Nairobi during the 2000 ICC Champions Trophy quarterfinal, Bumrah achieved the feat in 2019 in Mohali against Australian pacer Pat Cummins. Arshdeep also joined Prasad (vs Pakistan in 1996) and Mohammed Shami (vs Sri Lanka in 2014) for most sixes by an Indian No.11 in an ODI innings - two each.

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Arshdeep and Bumrah will now pair up as the new-ball partners at Mumbai Indians in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) after the left-arm seamer moved to the five-time champions in a high-profile trade. Mumbai Indians' Hardik Pandya moved to Punjab Kings as a part of the trade.

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Indian No.11 batters hitting first-ball six in ODIs

Player Opposition Tournament Venue Year Venkatesh Prasad Australia Champions Trophy 2000 Nairobi Jasprit Bumrah Australia Bilateral series 2019 Mohali Arshdeep Singh New Zealand Bilateral series 2026 Mount Maunganui

India's batting debacle in 5th ODI After getting bowled for 89 in the previous game, India once again had a disastrous start, with Matthew Fisher getting rid of Rohit Sharma early. Virat Kohli too departed soon but was tad unlucky to see his cut off a wide delivery from Fisher getting nabbed by a diving stumper Tim Seifert.

Ruturaj Gaikwad too did not last long as India slipped to 34/3 and it could have been 34/4 had Foxcroft at covers managed to keep his fingers around the ball after Axar Patel uppishly drove Duffy. Shreyas and Axar (46) added 52 runs for the fourth wicket stand as India staged a mini recovery.

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Also Read | IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli repeats unwanted record after his dismissal in 5th ODI

Ishan Kishan (46), who slammed Duffy for two sixes in an over, and Naman Dhir (22) tried to revive the Indian innings with a 39-run association for the sixth wicket but Mitchell Santner (3/47) intervened at this juncture. 200 looked impossible for India India but some beefy blows by Arshdeep Singh (14) and Mohammad Siraj (14 not out) helped India go past that score.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in