Akash Deep made an emotional comeback with a five-wicket haul in the second Test against New Zealand at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday. Playing his first Test series since the England tour in 2025, the Bengal pacer picked up three wickets in the drawn first Test.

Akash Deep started the day on three wickets. After New Zealand resumed at 246/5 on Saturday, the hosts lost Glenn Phillips (36) at his overnight score off Anshul Kamboj. Tom Blundell, who was unbeaten on 53, moved to 80 not out by lunch, finding support from Nathan Smith (26).

Akash Deep got his third, catching Smith off his own bowling as New Zealand slipped to 291/7. Blundell and Kyle Jamieson (19), though, continued to frustrate the Indian bowlers, taking the total past the 300-run mark before Akash Deep dismissed Jamieson to claim his fourth wicket.

Debutant Gurnoor Brar had Blundell for 89, before Akash Deep polished off the New Zealand tail with his second five-wicket haul in Tests, dismissing Matt Henry. New Zealand were all out for 356 in 116.3 overs. Akash Deep returned with impressive figures of 5/99,

Akash Deep joins elite list In the process, Akash Deep joined an elite list of Indian fast bowlers with five-wicket hauls on New Zealand soil. Former pacer Zaheer Khan, who is currently the head coach of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), leads the pack with four five-wicket hauls in New Zealand.

Another former fast bowler Ishant Sharma has three to his name, followed by Madan Lal, Javagal Srinath and Akash Deep, who all have one five-wicket haul to their name. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah, who claimed five wickets in the first Test, went wicketless in Christchurch in the first innings.

His wicketless 26 overs was the joint-most bowled by Bumrah without bagging a single wicket in a Test innings. He had returned 0/57 against the same opponent in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2021 final in Southampton and 0/79 against England at Lord’s in 2021 - both 26 overs.

Indian pacers with most fifers in New Zealand

Name No. of 5-wicket hauls Zaheer Khan 4 Ishant Sharma 3 Madan Lal 1 Javagal Srinath 1 Akash Deep 1

Meanwhile, India are in a really bad situation in reply. The visitors are 59/3 at Tea on Day 2 in response to New Zealand's first innings 356. Kyle Jamieson took two wickets, including India captain Shubman Gill, who was caught in the slips for 17 on the last ball before Tea was called.