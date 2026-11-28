Akash Deep made an emotional comeback with a five-wicket haul in the second Test against New Zealand at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday. Playing his first Test series since the England tour in 2025, the Bengal pacer picked up three wickets in the drawn first Test.

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Akash Deep started the day on three wickets. After New Zealand resumed at 246/5 on Saturday, the hosts lost Glenn Phillips (36) at his overnight score off Anshul Kamboj. Tom Blundell, who was unbeaten on 53, moved to 80 not out by lunch, finding support from Nathan Smith (26).

Akash Deep got his third, catching Smith off his own bowling as New Zealand slipped to 291/7. Blundell and Kyle Jamieson (19), though, continued to frustrate the Indian bowlers, taking the total past the 300-run mark before Akash Deep dismissed Jamieson to claim his fourth wicket.

Debutant Gurnoor Brar had Blundell for 89, before Akash Deep polished off the New Zealand tail with his second five-wicket haul in Tests, dismissing Matt Henry. New Zealand were all out for 356 in 116.3 overs. Akash Deep returned with impressive figures of 5/99,

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Akash Deep joins elite list In the process, Akash Deep joined an elite list of Indian fast bowlers with five-wicket hauls on New Zealand soil. Former pacer Zaheer Khan, who is currently the head coach of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), leads the pack with four five-wicket hauls in New Zealand.

Another former fast bowler Ishant Sharma has three to his name, followed by Madan Lal, Javagal Srinath and Akash Deep, who all have one five-wicket haul to their name. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah, who claimed five wickets in the first Test, went wicketless in Christchurch in the first innings.

His wicketless 26 overs was the joint-most bowled by Bumrah without bagging a single wicket in a Test innings. He had returned 0/57 against the same opponent in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2021 final in Southampton and 0/79 against England at Lord’s in 2021 - both 26 overs.

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Indian pacers with most fifers in New Zealand

Name No. of 5-wicket hauls Zaheer Khan 4 Ishant Sharma 3 Madan Lal 1 Javagal Srinath 1 Akash Deep 1

Meanwhile, India are in a really bad situation in reply. The visitors are 59/3 at Tea on Day 2 in response to New Zealand's first innings 356. Kyle Jamieson took two wickets, including India captain Shubman Gill, who was caught in the slips for 17 on the last ball before Tea was called.

Matt Henry bowled India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal for a duck. With the first test in Wellington drawn, Christchurch has significant ramifications for both teams' chances of reaching the WTC final. India need to win to keep alive their hopes of making the final, while New Zealand can ill afford to lose as they look to stay in touch with leading South Africa and Australia.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in