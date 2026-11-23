India fell short of dismissing Daryl Mitchell on day five of the first Test against New Zealand in Wellington on Monday, after Akash Deep failed to initiate a run-out.

The incident unfolded during Washington Sundar's spell after lunch. Mitchell, looking to rotate the strike, moved down the pitch and directed the ball towards the mid-on region. He immediately attempted a single, but his partner Tom Blundell remained at the non-striker's end.

Mitchell had already advanced well beyond the halfway mark when he realized that Blundell was not coming down the other end. With the New Zealand batter out of his crease, India had an opportunity to remove him.

However, Akash could not cleanly gather the ball. The delay allowed Mitchell to retreat to safety, ending India's chance of securing a wicket. The missed opportunity was followed by a visible reaction from captain Shubman Gill, who appeared unhappy with the execution.

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Former New Zealand cricketer Ian Smith, commentating during the match, also acknowledged the importance of the incident, remarking, "Mark that down."

New Zealand's resistance The reprieve came during a period when India were attempting to put pressure on New Zealand's middle order. The hosts had lost two wickets in the morning session after building a partnership between Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra.

Conway scored 65 before Sundar found a breakthrough. The spinner induced a chance that wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant completed, bringing an end to Conway's innings.

Prasidh Krishna then removed Ravindra for 37. The left-hander edged a delivery towards KL Rahul, who completed the catch in the slip cordon.

Those dismissals gave India an opportunity to put further pressure on the New Zealand batting line-up. While Mitchell was still batting at the time of writing this report, Anshul Kamboj dismissed Blundell for 15 in the 77th over.

India look to force result India entered the final day with a substantial advantage after declaring their first innings at 720/9. The total was India's highest in a Test innings outside the country and the highest score recorded by any team in a Test match in New Zealand.

KL Rahul top-scored with 136, while Rishabh Pant contributed 128. Gill narrowly missed a century, scoring 98, while Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal made 85 and 80, respectively.

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New Zealand earlier managed 368 in their first innings, giving India a lead of 352 runs. At the time of writing this report, the Kiwis were 202/5 in the 95th over, trailing India by 150 runs. Mitchell was batting on 24 with Glenn Phillips (15*) on the other side.

The hosts began their second innings needing to bat out the remaining time to avoid defeat. India, meanwhile, continued to search for breakthroughs through their pace attack and spin options.

The first Test is part of India's two-match Test series against New Zealand, with the second match scheduled to take place in Christchurch from 27 November.