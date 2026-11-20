Akash Deep unleashed a short-pitched delivery to dismiss Kyle Jamieson as India wrapped up New Zealand's first innings for 368 on day two of the first Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Friday.
Jamieson scored 11 runs off 21 deliveries, including one boundary, before falling to the Indian pacer. Deep added another wicket to his tally as India looked to restrict the hosts to a manageable first-innings total.
The dismissal came after New Zealand had recovered from a difficult position following India's impressive start with the ball. Deep began his new spell with a short-of-length delivery, prompting Jamieson to duck underneath it.
However, the batter's attempt to evade the ball resulted in an edge, which travelled towards KL Rahul at second slip. Rahul completed the catch to send Jamieson back to the pavilion.
New Zealand had been reduced to 70/5 after India captain Shubman Gill elected to bowl first. Jasprit Bumrah led the early charge, while Anshul Kamboj and Deep also contributed with important breakthroughs. Bumrah finished with figures of 4/92, while Deep claimed 3/53.
However, the hosts found stability through Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips, who produced a substantial sixth-wicket partnership to turn the innings around.
New Zealand's innings eventually ended at 368 in 121 overs, with Nicholls remaining unbeaten on 175. Phillips scored 118 off 216 deliveries, hitting 14 boundaries. The duo's 216-run stand for the sixth wicket proved crucial in helping New Zealand recover from their early collapse.
India began their reply with Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal opening the batting. The visitors reached 11/0 in seven overs at the time of writing, with Rahul unbeaten on five and Jaiswal on six.
India now face the task of building a substantial first-innings total to prevent New Zealand from gaining further control of the contest.
India have not won a Test in New Zealand since March 2009, when MS Dhoni's side registered a 10-wicket victory over the hosts in Hamilton. Since that success, India have played six Tests on New Zealand soil, losing three and drawing as many matches.
The second Test is scheduled to begin in Christchurch on 27 November.
(With agency inputs)
PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football. <br><br> Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026. <br><br> Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel. <br><br> Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.
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