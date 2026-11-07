IND vs NZ: Anshul Kamboj takes a superb diving catch to dismiss Tim Seifert in 2nd ODI; watch video

Anshul Kamboj produced an outstanding fielding effort to dismiss Tim Seifert during the second ODI between India and New Zealand at Hnry Stadium in Wellington on Saturday.

The Indian pacer completed a sharp, low diving catch at mid-on to give Auqib Nabi his maiden ODI wicket and provide the visitors with an early breakthrough.

The dismissal came in the fifth delivery of the second over of New Zealand's innings, with Nabi operating with the new ball. Seifert, who had faced four deliveries without scoring, attempted to work a delivery towards the leg side but failed to keep the ball down.

The ball held up slightly on the surface, resulting in a mistimed shot that travelled towards mid-on. Kamboj, stationed in the position, reacted quickly, moved forward and dived to his front to complete an excellent catch just above the ground.

Also Read | IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Live Score: Gurnoor Brar takes four as Kiwis all out for 134

The Haryana pacer showed good anticipation and awareness to get underneath the ball before it touched the turf. His effort ensured that India got their first breakthrough in the innings, while Nabi had a memorable moment in his international career.

Seifert departed for a five-ball duck, leaving New Zealand at 0/1 in 1.5 overs. The dismissal also marked Nabi's first wicket in ODI cricket, having made his international debut in the format during the ongoing series.

Auqib Nabi makes early impact with the ball Nabi made full use of the conditions in Wellington after India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to field first.

The second ODI was reduced to 47 overs per side following a lengthy rain interruption. With the pitch having remained under covers, India's seamers looked to exploit the assistance available to them.

Seifert's dismissal was particularly important for India, considering his role at the top of New Zealand's batting order. The wicketkeeper-batter had been included in the playing XI as an opener and was expected to provide the hosts with a brisk start.

However, Kamboj's sharp piece of fielding ensured that the New Zealand opener could not get going.

Nabi continued his impressive opening spell by removing Will Young for six runs. The New Zealand batter was caught by wicketkeeper KL Rahul, leaving the hosts struggling at 11/2.

Kamboj then contributed with the ball as well, dismissing Henry Nicholls for 11 runs to leave New Zealand three wickets down inside the first nine overs. At the time of writing this report, New Zealand were 132/9 in the 41st over, with Blair Tickner and Jacob Duffy in the middle.

Also Read | IND vs NZ: Devon Conway ruled out of remainder of ODI series against India

India won the first ODI by five wickets via Duckworth Lewis-Stern (DLS) method. New Zealand were asked to bat in the series opener and were all out for 185 in 40.2 overs.