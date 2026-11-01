IND vs NZ: Arshdeep Singh reaches new heights with Finn Allen's wicket in fifth T20I as Indian pacer levels Tim Southee

Arshdeep Singh added another feather on his cap after the Indian pacer dismissed Finn Allen early in the chase during the fifth and final T20I at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday. It was Arshdeep's sixth wicket in the ongoing series after he took five in the first four games, out of which India won three. New Zealand's only win in the series came in Auckland.

Advertisement

Sent into bat first, India rode on half-centuries from Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan helped the visitors to 191/8 in 20 overs. Hadn't be it a middle-order collapse, India would have reached close to 230 or even more. For New Zealand, Adam Milne was the wrecker-in-chief with 4/19.

Chasing 191, New Zealand needed a strong start. Allen, who has provided blistering starts in the past four games in the series, fell to Arshdeep on the second over of the day. The Indian left-arm pacer bangs it short, with Allen attempting a pull. But the ball takes a top edge only for Kishan to take a simple catch on the third ball from Arshdeep.

Notably, Milne had spoke about variable bounce during the innings break and that seemed to work for India as well. In the process, Arshdeep equalled former New Zealand pacer Tim Southee for most wickets in the first six overs in T20Is among the full member teams (who holds full viting rights in ICC meetings and the right to play Tests).

Advertisement

Both Arshdeep (in 99 innings) and Southee (in 119 innings) have 65 wickets each to their names in the first six overs in T20Is. The Zimbabwean pace duo of Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava are third and fourth in the list with 62 wickets each during the said period.

Advertisement

Also Read | IND vs NZ: Arshdeep Singh achieves unique feat during 2nd T20I in Christchurch

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi is fifth in the list with 60 scalps.

World record for India in Hamilton Earlier, India scripted a world record by becoming the first team in T20I history to reach the landmark of 400 sixes in a calendar year in Hamilton. During the match, the back-to-back world champions hammered a total of 11 sixes, touching the 400-run mark.

This year across 40 T20Is, India has hit 400 sixes, with Austria (224 sixes in 24 matches) and West Indies (224 sixes in 21 matches) being their distant rivals. 142 of those have come against New Zealand – the most against an opposition in a calendar year.

Abhishek Sharma (86 sixes), Ishan Kishan (60 sixes) and Sanju Samson (50 sixes) have been six-hitting leaders for India. India were 19/2 at one point, with Ishan (61 in 31 balls) and Shreyas (50 in 23 balls) putting on a 93-run stand for the third wicket. Naman Dhir (33 in 23 balls) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (22 in 17 balls) also chipped in.

Advertisement

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in