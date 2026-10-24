IND vs NZ: Arshdeep Singh surpasses Bhuvneshwar Kumar to achieve unique feat during second T20I in Christchurch

India pacer Arshdeep Singh had a day to remember during the second T20I against New Zealand in Christchurch on Saturday. Arshdeep was the pick of the Indian bowlers as he finished with figures of 2/33 from four overs.

His performance helped India restrict the Black Caps to 180/5 from 20 overs, which the Men in Blue later chased down with four wickets and just one delivery to spare.

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By taking the two wickets in Christchurch on Saturday, Arshdeep took his total T20I wickets tally in 2026 to 38, and became the highest Indian wicket-taker in T20Is in a calendar year.

He broke the record of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who recently made his comeback to the Indian team. The Uttar Pradesh pacer had taken 37 T20I wickets in 2022, which was the most by an Indian in a calendar year at that time.

Arshdeep Singh’s India career so far Since making his India debut in a T20I against England in July 2022, the Punjab pacer has played 18 ODIs and 101 T20Is. He has taken 30 wickets from the 18 ODI matches at an economy rate of 5.49. When it comes to T20Is, the 27-year-old has taken 148 wickets at an average of 8.65.

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Talking about the match, India chased down the total of 181 after getting off to a nervy start. Sanju Samson (14) and Abhishek Sharma (27) forged a 40-run partnership from 28 deliveries, but the Kerala batter departed in the fifth over.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (4) too failed to make much of an impact, and not long after, skipper Shreyas Iyer (7) and Axar Patel (11) were also dismissed in quick succession in the 11th over.

However, Tilak Varma then came to the rescue as he slammed an unbeaten 51 runs from 26 deliveries. He went on to forge a 42-run stand with Naman Dhir for the sixth wicket, and later a 69-run stand with Nitish Kumar Reddy which helped India seal the win.

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The two teams will next travel to Wellington for the third T20I which will be held on Tuesday.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.