IND vs NZ: Bhuvneshwar Kumar returns to India set-up after 4-year gap as BCCI announces T20I squad against New Zealand

Veteran India seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar on Tuesday returned to the national side nearly four years since his last appearance for the upcoming five-match T20I series, to be played in New Zealand later this month. Notably, this is the first squad announced by BCCI after Ajit Agarkar's exit.

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Pragyan Ojha is the interim chairman of selectors. Along with Bhuvneshwar, Varun Chakravarthy is also making a comeback after an injury had ruled him out of the Asian Games 2026.

India will play five T20Is from October 22 to November 1 in New Zealand. The first match of the series is at Christchurch on October 22, followed by second on October 22 at the same venue.

The third T20I, on October 27, will be played at Wellington while the fourth and fifth T20Is will be on October 30 and November 1 at Auckland and Hamilton respectively. India will also play a five-match ODI series and two-Test series after the T20I affair.

India's T20I squad against New Zealand Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma (vc), Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav.

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India vs New Zealand T20Is schedule

Date Match Venue 22 October 1st T20I Christchurch 24 October 2nd T20I Christchurch 27 October 3rd T20I Wellington 30 October 4th T20I Auckland 1 November 5th T20I Hamilton

What inspired BCCI to recall Bhuvneshwar Kumar? The 36-year-old Meerut-born Bhuvneshwar, who has played a stellar role in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's back-to-back IPL titles with 17 wickets in the last season, tormented the best in the business with swing and seam movement in powerplay overs.

However, Bhuvneshwar's comeback didn't happen due to presence of Agarkar, who didn't believe in looking back despite performances. According to a PTI report, Central Zone selector Rudra Pratap Singh played a huge role in Bhuvneshwar's return.

With his experience, he can also guide the likes of Mayank Yadav and Prince Yadav, both of whom are being looked as potential contenders for the 2028 T20 World Cup in Australia. Apart from his 21 Test matches and 121 ODIs, Bhuvneshwar has played 87 T20Is and taken 90 wickets.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in