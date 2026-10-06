IND vs NZ: Bhuvneshwar Kumar returns to India set-up after 4-year gap as BCCI announces T20I squad against New Zealand

Veteran India seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar on Tuesday returned to the national side nearly four years since his last appearance for the upcoming five-match T20I series, to be played in New Zealand later this month. Notably, this is the first squad announced by BCCI after Ajit Agarkar's exit.
Pragyan Ojha is the interim chairman of selectors. Along with Bhuvneshwar, Varun Chakravarthy is also making a comeback after an injury had ruled him out of the Asian Games 2026.
India will play five T20Is from October 22 to November 1 in New Zealand. The first match of the series is at Christchurch on October 22, followed by second on October 22 at the same venue.
The third T20I, on October 27, will be played at Wellington while the fourth and fifth T20Is will be on October 30 and November 1 at Auckland and Hamilton respectively. India will also play a five-match ODI series and two-Test series after the T20I affair.
Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma (vc), Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav.
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|22 October
|1st T20I
|Christchurch
|24 October
|2nd T20I
|Christchurch
|27 October
|3rd T20I
|Wellington
|30 October
|4th T20I
|Auckland
|1 November
|5th T20I
|Hamilton
The 36-year-old Meerut-born Bhuvneshwar, who has played a stellar role in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's back-to-back IPL titles with 17 wickets in the last season, tormented the best in the business with swing and seam movement in powerplay overs.
However, Bhuvneshwar's comeback didn't happen due to presence of Agarkar, who didn't believe in looking back despite performances. According to a PTI report, Central Zone selector Rudra Pratap Singh played a huge role in Bhuvneshwar's return.
With his experience, he can also guide the likes of Mayank Yadav and Prince Yadav, both of whom are being looked as potential contenders for the 2028 T20 World Cup in Australia. Apart from his 21 Test matches and 121 ODIs, Bhuvneshwar has played 87 T20Is and taken 90 wickets.