India competes against New Zealand on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dubai International Stadium. Mitchell Santner, the captain of the New Zealand cricket team, won the toss against India and decided to take up bowling against the South Asian nation.

According to the live cricket score data, India has so far scored 138 runs after losing four wickets in 32 overs on Sunday. New Zealand is yet to take their batting round. Today's IND vs NZ match is being held at the Dubai International Stadium.

India vs New Zealand viewership Today's India vs New Zealand match is streaming on the Jio Hotstar OTT platform, and as of the early match session, more than 14 crore (140 million) people are streaming the live cricket match on the entertainment platform.

Also Read | Sir Vivian Richards reveals qualities of Virat Kohli that he cherishes the most

According to multiple media reports, the India vs New Zealand cricket match, the semi-final match of the ICC World Cup in 2023, had a peak concurrency of nearly 5.3 crore viewers as India won against the Oceanic nation.

This peak concurrency was higher than the earlier level of 4.3 crore viewers in October 2022 for the India vs New Zealand match.

On Sunday, February 23, India defeated its archrival cricket team, Pakistan, after putting the team all-out at 241 runs at the Dubai International Stadium. The viewership broke all the past records, clocking in over 60.2 crore (602 million) people streaming through the digital entertainment platform Jio Hotstar.

Jio Hotstar Subscription Jio Hotstar subscription comes in two segments for the ad-supported plans. Meanwhile, premium plans allow users to pay at a monthly, quarterly, or annual rate, according to the official Jio Hotstar data.