IND Vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Ravindra Jadeja’s playful dig – mimics Phillips’ catch in front of Virat Kohli | WATCH

In his 300th ODI match, India's star batter Virat Kohli failed to make an impact while playing against New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, all thanks to NZ all-rounder Glenn Phillips' sensational catch.

After scoring a half-century against Pakistan in the previous match, Kohli was dismissed on the fourth delivery of seventh over, bowled by Matt Henry. With Kohli smashed the short delivery towards covers, Phillips leaps and picks the stunning catch with right hand, which even surprises Kohli.

Kohli could score on 11 runs in 14 deliveries, and managed to hit just two boundaries.

Following his dismissal, Kohli was sitting on the pavilion balcony with India's star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and was seen discussing his dismissal. Soon, Jadeja imitated Phillips' one-handed stunner while talking to Kohli about the catch.

Here's the video:

Kohli's stats: Looking at stats, the ongoing match between India and New Zealand is Virat Kohli's 300th ODI. Kohli has scored 14,096 runs at an average of 58.01 and a strike rate of 93.40. He has 51 centuries and 73 fifties to his name and boasts a best score of 183.

Also, Kohli is the fastest player ever to reach 8,000 runs (175 innings), 9,000 runs (194 innings), 10,000 runs (205 innings), 11,000 runs (222 innings), 12,000 runs (242 innings), 13,000 runs (287 innings) and 14,000 runs (299 innings) in ODIs.

Ind VS NZ, CT 2025: Meanwhile, India defeated new Zealand by 44 runs in their third and final Group A match and are the table toppers. Though India have reserved the semifinals berth before their clash with New Zealand, they will now play the semi-finals with Steve Smith-led Australia on Monday at Dubai.

Earlier, batting first, India scored 249 in 50 overs, where Shreyas Iyer scored 79 runs, while Axar Patel (42), KL Rahul (23) and Hardik Pandya (45) contributed their part.

For New Zealand, Matt Henry picked a fifer, while Kyle Jamieson, William ORourke, Mitchell Santner, and Rachin Ravindra picked one wicket each.

Chasing 250, New Zealand could manage to score just 205 runs and were all out by 45.3 over.