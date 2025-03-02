Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team gave Mitchell Santner-led New Zealand 250 runs to chase in the third match of the Group A in Dubai during the ongoing ICC Champions trophy, and Shreyas Iyer has been biggest contributor to India's innings.

With India losing the toss and getting three top order batters – Rohit Sharma scored 15, Shubman Gill 2, Virat Kohli 11 – dismissed early, Shreyas Iyer kept India's momentum going on as he scored 79 runs in 98 deliveries. His innings included four boundaries and two sixes.

Considered one of India's most consistent batters in ODI cricket in the last few years, Iyer delivered another strong performance in the ongoing Champions Trophy after a fifty against Pakistan in the previous match.

Among the interesting facts about his presence on the field on Sunday was the bat he was using. Iyer was seen using the CEAT bat with Hitman written on it.

Now the rumours are ripe that Iyer was using Rohit Sharma's bat in the Champions Trophy.

Notably, Rohit Sharma also uses the bat of CEAT which has Hitman written on it. The bat is a special Rohit Sharma Edition Or Hitman Edition which is available on CEAT website.

According to OneCricket, the English willow bat of that edition is for ₹62,200 on the website. Anyone who wish to buy the bat can pay the amount and own it. The same edition bat is available in Kashmir willow at a lower price.

Now, it is not clear if Iyer uses the Hitman edition bat as he would have got the bat designed according to his needs, citing he is an international player. However, it was clear Iyer is not playing with Rohit Sharma's bat but it is the Hitman edition bat and has the Hitman name inscribed on it.

Ind VS NZ, CT 2025: After losing the toss, India have scored 249 in 50 overs. For India, Rohit Sharma scored 15, Shubman Gill 2, Virat Kohli 11, Shreyas Iyer 79, Axar Patel 42, KL Rahul 23, Hardik Pandya 45, Ravindra Jadeja 16, Mohammed Shami 5 and Kuldeep Yadav* 1.

For NZ, Matt Henry took a fifer, while Kyle Jamieson, William ORourke, Mitchell Santner, and Rachin Ravindra picked one wicket each.