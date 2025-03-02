Ind VS NZ, CT 2025: Glenn Phillips’ catch of Virat Kohli sparks social media frenzy, ’Whoever said Kiwis can’t fly’

With India playing their third Group A-league match against New Zealand in Dubai at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Black Caps all-rounder Glenn Phillips took a sensational catch of India superstar batter Virat Kohli at point.

The catch was so sensational that even Kohli couldn't believe what he saw as Phillips dove towards his right-hand side and grabbed the catch to send the India star packing.

Following the catch, the entire Dubai International Cricket Stadium went silent. Kohli had no option but to walk back to the pavilion after being dismissed.

Here's the video:

Even former India cricketer and one of the best all-rounder of all times, Suresh Raina, was in shock to see Glenn Phillips' catch.

Here's how the netizens react:

One wrote, "GLENN PHILLIPS - THE CRAZIEST MAN IN THE WORLD."

A second wrote, "UNESCO should declare Glenn Phillips as an Alien."

A third commented, "Whoever said Kiwis can't fly never saw Glenn Phillips field."

A fourth replied, "Virat Kohli's reaction tells you how stunning Glenn Phillips' catch was🤯 Glenn 'Superman' Phillips!"

A fifth wrote, "A Glenn Phillips story in four frames."

Looking at stats, the ongoing match between India and New Zealand is Virat Kohli's 300th ODI. Kohli has scored 14,096 runs at an average of 58.01 and a strike rate of 93.40. He has 51 centuries and 73 fifties to his name and boasts a best score of 183.

Ind VS NZ, CT 2025: After losing the toss, India have scored 108 off three wickets in 26 overs. India have lost all three batters Rohit Sharma (15), Shubman Gill (2) and Virat Kohli (11).

For NZ, Matt Henry took two wickets and Kyle Jamieson picked one.