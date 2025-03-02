Ind VS NZ, CT 2025: ’Unlucky skipper?’ Rohit Sharma sets unwanted record as India lose 13th consecutive toss in ODIs

  • Ind VS NZ, CT 2025: This was India’s 13th consecutive toss loss in ODIs since the World Cup 2023 final, which set a world record for the most tosses lost in a row by any team in the format’s history.

Saurav Mukherjee
Updated2 Mar 2025, 04:03 PM IST
Ind VS NZ, CT 2025: New Zealand’s captain Mitch Santner, center, greets India’s captain Rohit Sharma after the coin toss ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy cricket match between India and New Zealand at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, March 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)(AP)

Ind VS NZ, CT 2025: Playing the third Group A match against New Zealand in Dubai at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Sunday, India skipper Rohit Sharma set an unwanted record and became the first team leader to lose 10th consecutive toss in ODIs.

Also, this was India’s 13th consecutive toss loss in ODIs since the World Cup 2023 final, which set a world record for the most tosses lost in a row by any team in the format’s history. Earlier, India broke the Netherlands’ previous record of 11 tosses lost between 2011 and 2013 in ODIs.

Ind VS NZ, CT 2025:

After losing the toss, India have scored 44 off three wickets in 13 overs. India have lost all three batters Rohit Sharma (15), Shubman Gill (2) and Virat Kohli (11).

For NZ, Matt Henry took two wickets and Kyle Jamieson picked one.

More to come…

