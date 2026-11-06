IND vs NZ: Devon Conway ruled out of remainder of ODI series against India; what happened to New Zealand opener?

New Zealand were dealt with a severe blow after Devon Conway was ruled out of the remaining four ODIs against India, the New Zealand Cricket (NZC) announced on Friday. India are leading the ODI series 1-0 after winning the rain-marred first game by five wickets in Auckland.

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The second ODI between New Zealand and India will be played on Saturday in Wellington at Hnry Stadium. Left-handed batter Nick Kelly, who was selected for the fourth and fifth ODIs, will assemble with the New Zealand squad on Friday in Wellington to replace Conway.

That means, Kelly will now be available for the second and third games, along with the last two matches. Auckland Aces batter Dale Phillips will replace Kelly in the New Zealand A squad for the final four day match against India A starting on Saturday.

Why Devon Conway is ruled out? Conway has been ruled out of the remaining ODIs against India after sustaining a concussion while fielding during training on Tuesday (November 3). The incident took place just a day before the first ODI. As a result, he was earlier ruled out of te Auckland game too.

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Matt Henry, who was involved in the fielding mishap with Conway, has been cleared of concussion. Henry and Conway collided while attempting a catch during the training at Eden Park.

“Both players were immediately treated by medical staff on-site and received Head Injury Assessments. Conway was taken to A&E for further examination which confirmed a concussion,” a NZC statement had said.

The unavailability of Conway meant Tim Seifert will get a longer rope in the ongoing ODI series at the top of the order. He managed 38 in the Auckland ODI. Earlier, Seifert had scored 93 off just 50 balls in a losing encounter in the fifth T20I against India.

Updated New Zealand squads for ODIs vs India ODIs 2-3: Mitchell Santner (C), Michael Bracewell, Nick Kelly, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham (WK), Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Nathan Smith, Will Young, Blair Tickner.

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ODIs 4-5: Mitchell Santner (C), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Kristian Clarke, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Dean Foxcroft, Lockie Ferguson, Mitch Hay (WK), Nick Kelly, Tim Seifert (WK), Blair Tickner, Will Young.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in