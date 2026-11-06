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IND vs NZ: Devon Conway ruled out of remainder of ODI series against India; what happened to New Zealand opener?

Devon Conway has been replaced by left-handed batter Nick Kelly in the New Zealand ODI squad against India, who are leading the series 1-0. 

Koushik Paul
Updated6 Nov 2026, 09:53 AM IST
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Devon Conway will take no further part in the ODI series against India.
Devon Conway will take no further part in the ODI series against India. (NZC)
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New Zealand were dealt with a severe blow after Devon Conway was ruled out of the remaining four ODIs against India, the New Zealand Cricket (NZC) announced on Friday. India are leading the ODI series 1-0 after winning the rain-marred first game by five wickets in Auckland.

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The second ODI between New Zealand and India will be played on Saturday in Wellington at Hnry Stadium. Left-handed batter Nick Kelly, who was selected for the fourth and fifth ODIs, will assemble with the New Zealand squad on Friday in Wellington to replace Conway.

Also Read | ‘Thank you to all loyal fans of CSK for…’ - Conway confirms Chennai exit

That means, Kelly will now be available for the second and third games, along with the last two matches. Auckland Aces batter Dale Phillips will replace Kelly in the New Zealand A squad for the final four day match against India A starting on Saturday.

Why Devon Conway is ruled out?

Conway has been ruled out of the remaining ODIs against India after sustaining a concussion while fielding during training on Tuesday (November 3). The incident took place just a day before the first ODI. As a result, he was earlier ruled out of te Auckland game too.

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Matt Henry, who was involved in the fielding mishap with Conway, has been cleared of concussion. Henry and Conway collided while attempting a catch during the training at Eden Park.

“Both players were immediately treated by medical staff on-site and received Head Injury Assessments. Conway was taken to A&E for further examination which confirmed a concussion,” a NZC statement had said.

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The unavailability of Conway meant Tim Seifert will get a longer rope in the ongoing ODI series at the top of the order. He managed 38 in the Auckland ODI. Earlier, Seifert had scored 93 off just 50 balls in a losing encounter in the fifth T20I against India.

Updated New Zealand squads for ODIs vs India

ODIs 2-3: Mitchell Santner (C), Michael Bracewell, Nick Kelly, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham (WK), Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Nathan Smith, Will Young, Blair Tickner.

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ODIs 4-5: Mitchell Santner (C), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Kristian Clarke, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Dean Foxcroft, Lockie Ferguson, Mitch Hay (WK), Nick Kelly, Tim Seifert (WK), Blair Tickner, Will Young.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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