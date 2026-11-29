Dhruv Jurel's impressive run in New Zealand continued after the India wicketkeeper-batter scored his second half-century to lead India's fightback in the ongoing series on Sunday on the third day of the second Test at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

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Post Tea, Jurel was was India's last man out at 88, as India were all out for 246, 110 runs behind New Zealand's first innings total of 356. Jurel, who had scored a 78 in the first Test, completed his fourth Test fifty in 102 balls. In the process, Jurel became the third Indian batter to score multiple Test fifties in New Zealand while batting at no.7 or lower.

Former Indian wicketkeepers Kiran More and MS Dhoni are the only two Indians to have achieved the feat before Jurel. More had scored two half-centuries while batting at no.7 during India's 1990 tour of New Zealand. 19 years later Dhoni repeated the same at Basin Reserve in 2009.

At the same venue, Dhoni had also scored a Test half-century in 2014 while batting at no.8. Jurel's first fifty in a SENA nation came when he pulled Kyle Jamieson towards the mid-wicket boundary and did his customary Army salute. The hallmark of his batting was patience and correct technique as he got behind the line of the ball in attack or defence.

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On the third morning, with the Kookaburra getting old and sun beating down, it perhaps was the best day for batting. The day started with the much-hyped all-rounder Anshul Kamboj (0) surrendering without a fight as he just managed to edge a quick outgoing delivery from Matt Henry (2/43) into the hands of Henry Nicholls stationed in the slip cordon.

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Why Dhruv Jurel's knock was important?

Jurel's knock was in particular important, given India's position in the Test match. Shubman Gill's men lost wickets at regular intervals. Had it not been Jurel and a support from lower-order batters Akash Deep and Gurnoor Brar, India would have been enforced a follow-on.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in