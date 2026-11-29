Dhruv Jurel's impressive run in New Zealand continued after the India wicketkeeper-batter scored his second half-century to lead India's fightback in the ongoing series on Sunday on the third day of the second Test at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.
Post Tea, Jurel was was India's last man out at 88, as India were all out for 246, 110 runs behind New Zealand's first innings total of 356. Jurel, who had scored a 78 in the first Test, completed his fourth Test fifty in 102 balls. In the process, Jurel became the third Indian batter to score multiple Test fifties in New Zealand while batting at no.7 or lower.
Former Indian wicketkeepers Kiran More and MS Dhoni are the only two Indians to have achieved the feat before Jurel. More had scored two half-centuries while batting at no.7 during India's 1990 tour of New Zealand. 19 years later Dhoni repeated the same at Basin Reserve in 2009.
At the same venue, Dhoni had also scored a Test half-century in 2014 while batting at no.8. Jurel's first fifty in a SENA nation came when he pulled Kyle Jamieson towards the mid-wicket boundary and did his customary Army salute. The hallmark of his batting was patience and correct technique as he got behind the line of the ball in attack or defence.
On the third morning, with the Kookaburra getting old and sun beating down, it perhaps was the best day for batting. The day started with the much-hyped all-rounder Anshul Kamboj (0) surrendering without a fight as he just managed to edge a quick outgoing delivery from Matt Henry (2/43) into the hands of Henry Nicholls stationed in the slip cordon.
Why Dhruv Jurel's knock was important?
Jurel's knock was in particular important, given India's position in the Test match. Shubman Gill's men lost wickets at regular intervals. Had it not been Jurel and a support from lower-order batters Akash Deep and Gurnoor Brar, India would have been enforced a follow-on.