Dhruv Jurel produced a moment of brilliance on the field as India secured a crucial breakthrough in New Zealand's second innings on day four of the first Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Sunday.

The wicketkeeper-batter pulled off a stunning one-handed diving catch at short leg to dismiss Henry Nicholls off Prasidh Krishna's bowling. The dismissal came in the 23rd over of New Zealand's second innings, with the hosts attempting to rebuild after losing captain Tom Latham early.

Advertisement

Krishna bowled a back of a length delivery from around the wicket, directing the ball towards Nicholls' body. The left-handed batter attempted to fend it away but managed only an inside edge.

The ball subsequently deflected off Nicholls' thigh pad and popped up towards Jurel, who was stationed at short leg. Reacting quickly, the Indian fielder dived forward and stretched out his right hand to complete a spectacular catch just inches above the ground.

Advertisement

The on-field umpires referred the catch to the third umpire to establish whether the ball had carried cleanly. Replays confirmed that Jurel had completed the catch without the ball touching the ground, prompting the umpires to give Nicholls out.

The New Zealand batter departed for 31 off 59 deliveries, having struck three boundaries.

Nicholls' dismissal breaks New Zealand partnership The catch also ended a 60-run partnership between Nicholls and Devon Conway, who had been trying to stabilise New Zealand's second innings following Latham's dismissal.

The dismissal was particularly significant given Nicholls' contribution in the first innings. The left-hander had scored a magnificent 175, playing a major role in helping New Zealand reach 368 in their first innings. His departure for 31 in the second innings meant India had removed one of the hosts' most productive batters in the match.

Advertisement

Dhruv Jurel's contribution with the bat Jurel had also made a valuable contribution with the bat earlier in the contest. Coming into the middle during India's second innings, the right-handed batter scored 78 runs off 79 deliveries, including several boundaries and sixes, helping the visitors extend their advantage.

India had declared their second innings at 720/9, establishing a substantial 352-run lead after New Zealand's first-innings total of 368. KL Rahul scored 136, while Rishabh Pant made 128. Shubman Gill contributed 98, narrowly missing out on a century, while Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal scored 85 and 80 respectively.

Also Read | IND vs NZ: Rishabh Pant sets multiple milestones with century in first Test

With the ball, Jasprit Bumrah had provided India with the first breakthrough in New Zealand's second innings by dismissing captain Tom Latham for a duck in the very first over.

Advertisement

New Zealand were 119/2 in the second innings at stumps on Sunday, trailing India by another 233 runs. Devon Conway was batting on 59 runs with Rachin Ravindra (27*) at the other end.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.