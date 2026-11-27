Former cricketer Murali Kartik lashed out at the Indian team management after pacer Mohammed Siraj once again didn't find a place in the playing XI against New Zealand in the second Test in Christchurch. Siraj's continued absence comes after India's bowling attack struggled to bowl out New Zealand in the series opener, with the hosts managing to secure a draw.

The decision comes despite Siraj being India's highest wicket-taker in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, with 43 wickets in 11 matches. His omission has therefore attracted attention, particularly given his impressive record and consistent contributions in the longest format.

On Friday, India made just one change, handing Gurnoor Brar his Test debut in place of Prasidh Krishna. Speaking at the Extraaa Innings show on Sony Sports, Kartik minced no words about Siraj's omission, stating it hurts a player when he is being not given a chance repeatedly despite a proven track record, especially in overseas conditions.

“He is an emotional guy. Obviously, it hurts,” Kartik said, with Ajinkya Rahane beside. “There are a few players who are okay after getting dropped, but there are some who wants to play, no matter how bad their body is. Maybe he is feeling hurt inside,” added Kartik.

The former left-arm spinner was left surprised when India did not include Siraj for the second Test and asked, why did they take him on the tour then? "You didn't play him in the ODIs, in the home ODIs against West Indies. he was given a chance (in the fifth ODI vs NZ) when they (India management) wanted certain players to not play, it hurts a player. I am very surprised.

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“If you feel that his form isn't good, he is not bowling up to the mark at nets, the why did you take him on the tour?” asked Kartik, who played 8 Tests, 37 ODIs and 1 T20I for India. Siraj's last Test for India was against Sri Lanka in August. Before the New Zealand tour, Siraj played in the Duleep Trophy and the first two rounds of the Ranji Trophy for Hyderabad. He also played for India A in the second unofficial Test against New Zealand A.

‘Hard to believe’ - Mohammed Kaif Not just Kartik, another former Inia cricketer Mohammed Kaif too hit out at Indian team management's decision to drop Siraj once again, questioning how one of India's premier fast bowlers could be left out of the playing XI.

Kaif felt Siraj should be among the first names considered for India's overseas Test bowling attack alongside Jasprit Bumrah. He also highlighted the apparent contrast between Siraj's exclusion and bowling coach Morne Morkel's recent praise of the pacer, describing him as a world-class bowler who had been bowling well.

"Hard to believe as one of India's premier fast bowler Mohammed Siraj is dropped again. Siraj should be one of the first names considered in India's overseas Test bowling attack, alongside Bumrah. Interestingly, bowling coach Morne Morkel himself called Siraj a world-class bowler and said he was bowling well," Kaif wrote in an X post.

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test playing XIs India: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Jasprit Bumrah.