Former cricketer Murali Kartik lashed out at the Indian team management after pacer Mohammed Siraj once again didn't find a place in the playing XI against New Zealand in the second Test in Christchurch. Siraj's continued absence comes after India's bowling attack struggled to bowl out New Zealand in the series opener, with the hosts managing to secure a draw.

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The decision comes despite Siraj being India's highest wicket-taker in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, with 43 wickets in 11 matches. His omission has therefore attracted attention, particularly given his impressive record and consistent contributions in the longest format.

On Friday, India made just one change, handing Gurnoor Brar his Test debut in place of Prasidh Krishna. Speaking at the Extraaa Innings show on Sony Sports, Kartik minced no words about Siraj's omission, stating it hurts a player when he is being not given a chance repeatedly despite a proven track record, especially in overseas conditions.

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“He is an emotional guy. Obviously, it hurts,” Kartik said, with Ajinkya Rahane beside. “There are a few players who are okay after getting dropped, but there are some who wants to play, no matter how bad their body is. Maybe he is feeling hurt inside,” added Kartik.

The former left-arm spinner was left surprised when India did not include Siraj for the second Test and asked, why did they take him on the tour then? "You didn't play him in the ODIs, in the home ODIs against West Indies. he was given a chance (in the fifth ODI vs NZ) when they (India management) wanted certain players to not play, it hurts a player. I am very surprised.

Also Read | Siraj vs Kamboj: Why India preferred the youngster for IND vs NZ first Test

“If you feel that his form isn't good, he is not bowling up to the mark at nets, the why did you take him on the tour?” asked Kartik, who played 8 Tests, 37 ODIs and 1 T20I for India. Siraj's last Test for India was against Sri Lanka in August. Before the New Zealand tour, Siraj played in the Duleep Trophy and the first two rounds of the Ranji Trophy for Hyderabad. He also played for India A in the second unofficial Test against New Zealand A.

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‘Hard to believe’ - Mohammed Kaif Not just Kartik, another former Inia cricketer Mohammed Kaif too hit out at Indian team management's decision to drop Siraj once again, questioning how one of India's premier fast bowlers could be left out of the playing XI.

Kaif felt Siraj should be among the first names considered for India's overseas Test bowling attack alongside Jasprit Bumrah. He also highlighted the apparent contrast between Siraj's exclusion and bowling coach Morne Morkel's recent praise of the pacer, describing him as a world-class bowler who had been bowling well.

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"Hard to believe as one of India's premier fast bowler Mohammed Siraj is dropped again. Siraj should be one of the first names considered in India's overseas Test bowling attack, alongside Bumrah. Interestingly, bowling coach Morne Morkel himself called Siraj a world-class bowler and said he was bowling well," Kaif wrote in an X post.

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test playing XIs India: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand: Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy. (ANI)

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in