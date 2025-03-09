IND vs NZ: India is contesting against Australia on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at the Dubai International Stadium. New Zealand cricket team captain Mitchell Santner won the toss against the Indian cricket team and decided to take up batting first against its competitor.

According to the live cricket score data, New Zealand has scored 99 runs in 19 overs with the loss of 3 wickets so far on Sunday. India is yet to bat in the second innings of the ICC Champions Trophy finals match.

India vs Australia Viewership Today's India vs New Zealand match is streaming on the Jio Hotstar OTT platform, and as of the first innings, more than 22 crore (220 million) people are streaming the live cricket match on the entertainment platform.

According to Mint's earlier reports, the last India vs New Zealand match, which took place on Sunday, March 2, 2025, witnessed a viewership of more than 40 crores (400 million viewers) as India defeated New Zealand by 44 runs in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

India's match against Australia in the semi-finals of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 witnessed over 66.9 crore (669 million) viewers streaming the live match on the Jio Hotstar platform.

One of the most-watched matches of India this season was the India vs Pakistan match, which broke previous records, crossing over 60.2 crore (602 million) when India defeated its archrival cricket team, Pakistan, after putting the team all-out at 241 runs at the Dubai International Stadium.

According to an ESPN report, the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 match between India and Pakistan was estimated to get around 36.6 crore (366 million).

Jio Hotstar Jio Hotstar subscription comes in two segments for the ad-supported plans. Meanwhile, premium plans allow users to pay at a monthly, quarterly, or annual rate, according to the official Jio Hotstar data.