IND vs NZ: From Shreyas Iyer to Naman Dhir, 5 players who strengthened their claims for T20 World Cup spot; achievements

India's ongoing five-match T20I series against New Zealand has provided several players with an opportunity to strengthen their credentials for future international assignments.

With India securing victories in the first two matches in Christchurch, individual performances have also offered selectors a closer look at the team's batting depth and ability to handle pressure situations.

India won the opening T20I by four wickets after chasing down 226, registering their highest successful run chase in men's T20I cricket. They followed it up with another four-wicket victory in the second match, chasing a target of 181 with one delivery remaining.

While the series is still underway, we take a look at five Indian players who have significantly boosted their chances of making the squad for the 2028 T20 World Cup.

Also Read | IND vs NZ: Black Caps make multiple changes as Lockie Ferguson to skip third T20

Shreyas Iyer India captain Shreyas Iyer demonstrated his ability to contribute in pressure situations during the opening T20I against New Zealand. Coming in with India at 122/4, Iyer scored 42 off 28 deliveries to revive the chase.

His innings included three fours and two sixes. He shared an important partnership with Axar Patel before being dismissed in the penultimate over.

Although Iyer managed only seven runs in the second T20I, his contribution in the opening match demonstrated his ability to stabilise the middle order. His leadership responsibilities also provide him with an opportunity to establish himself in India's T20I setup ahead of the 2028 T20 World Cup.



Tilak Varma Tilak Varma produced one of the most important performances of the series in the second T20I. With India struggling at 70/5 while chasing 181, the left-hander stepped up with an unbeaten 51 off just 26 deliveries.

View full Image View full Image Nitish Kumar Reddy in action for India during their second T20I against New Zealand in Christchurch. ( ANI Pic Service )

His innings featured six fours and a six, helping India recover from a difficult position.

Tilak's match-winning contribution earned him the Player of the Match award. His ability to accelerate the scoring rate while batting under pressure strengthened his credentials as a middle-order option.

Nitish Kumar Reddy Nitish Kumar Reddy played a crucial supporting role in India's second consecutive victory. Walking in during a difficult phase of the chase, the all-rounder remained unbeaten on 26 off 13 deliveries. He combined with Tilak to add an unbroken 69-run partnership for the seventh wicket.

Also Read | Shaheen Afridi breaks Waqar Younis, Shoaib Akhtar record with 150 ODI wickets

Reddy's contribution included a four and a six, while his ability to maintain an aggressive scoring rate ensured India completed the chase with one ball remaining. His pace-bowling and batting abilities also make him an option for the all-rounder's position.

Sanju Samson Sanju Samson made an important contribution to India's record-breaking chase in the series opener. The wicketkeeper-batter scored 67 off 33 deliveries, including seven fours and four sixes. He added 93 runs with Abhishek Sharma for the opening wicket in just 35 deliveries.

Also Read | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's India recall puts his rising brand value in focus

Although Samson managed only 14 runs in the second match, his aggressive approach in the opening encounter demonstrated his ability to provide India with explosive starts.

Naman Dhir Naman Dhir has arguably been among India's most impactful performers across the opening two matches.

The Punjab all-rounder announced himself with an unbeaten 42 off just 15 deliveries in the first T20I. His innings included three fours and three sixes, with a maximum off Matt Henry sealing India's historic chase. He followed it up with another valuable contribution in the second match, scoring 31 off 17 deliveries, including three sixes.

With 73 runs from two innings at a strike rate of over 220, Dhir has demonstrated his finishing abilities and capacity to contribute under pressure.