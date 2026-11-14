IND vs NZ: Gurnoor Brar added to India Test squad, Kuldeep Yadav released in order to play domestic cricket

India pacer Gurnoor Brar was on Saturday added to the squad for the two-match Test series against New Zealand, starting from 19 November. Spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been released from the squad in order to play domestic cricket in India, a BCCI release said.
"The Men’s Selection Committee has added Gurnoor Brar to the Indian squad for the two-match Test series against New Zealand, starting November 19, 2026 in Wellington. Kuldeep Yadav will be released from the Test squad in order to play the ongoing domestic cricket back in India," the release stated.
This is also means that Gurnoor won't be available to play the fifth ODI against New Zealand. The BCCI added that there won't be a replacement for Gurnoor. India lead the five-match ODI series 2-1 and a win in the fifth match on Sunday will see them seal the series.
The release also added that wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has joined the Indian team in Wellington ahead of the first Test.
After having missed the first two unofficial Tests for India A against New Zealand A, Pant was expected to link up with the team ahead of the third unofficial Test from 7 November. However, he was unable to join the squad because of an extended rehabilitation programme.
Regular skipper Shubman Gill, along with KL Rahul and Anshul Kamboj left for Wellington after the third ODI against New Zealand to prepare for the Test series. Shreyas Iyer led India in the fourth ODI on Friday, and will do so again in the fifth ODI on Sunday.
The two-match Test series is part of the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle wherein India are in need of crucial victories. The Shubman Gill-led side are in fourth place with a points percentage (PCT) of 51.52, whereas New Zealand are on top spot with a PCT of 72.22.
India's updated squad for Test series vs New Zealand: Shubman Gill [C], Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul [VC], Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant [WK], Dhruv Jurel [WK], Ravindra Jadeja, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Gurnoor Brar.
PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football. <br><br> Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026. <br><br> Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel. <br><br> Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.
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