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IND vs NZ: Gurnoor Brar added to India Test squad, Kuldeep Yadav released in order to play domestic cricket

Gurnoor Brar has played all the three completed ODIs against New Zealand so far, having taken nine wickets at an economy rate of 4.87. 

PN Vishnu
Published14 Nov 2026, 10:00 AM IST
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India's Gurnoor Brar celebrates taking a wicket during the second ODI against New Zealand in Wellington.
India's Gurnoor Brar celebrates taking a wicket during the second ODI against New Zealand in Wellington. (AP)
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India pacer Gurnoor Brar was on Saturday added to the squad for the two-match Test series against New Zealand, starting from 19 November. Spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been released from the squad in order to play domestic cricket in India, a BCCI release said.

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"The Men’s Selection Committee has added Gurnoor Brar to the Indian squad for the two-match Test series against New Zealand, starting November 19, 2026 in Wellington. Kuldeep Yadav will be released from the Test squad in order to play the ongoing domestic cricket back in India," the release stated.

This is also means that Gurnoor won't be available to play the fifth ODI against New Zealand. The BCCI added that there won't be a replacement for Gurnoor. India lead the five-match ODI series 2-1 and a win in the fifth match on Sunday will see them seal the series.

Also Read | IND vs PAK Live Score, U19 Asia Cup 2026 final: Pakistan opt to bat first

Rishabh Pant joins team in Wellington

The release also added that wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has joined the Indian team in Wellington ahead of the first Test.

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After having missed the first two unofficial Tests for India A against New Zealand A, Pant was expected to link up with the team ahead of the third unofficial Test from 7 November. However, he was unable to join the squad because of an extended rehabilitation programme.

Also Read | IND vs NZ: What's India's highest successful ODI run chase in New Zealand?

Regular skipper Shubman Gill, along with KL Rahul and Anshul Kamboj left for Wellington after the third ODI against New Zealand to prepare for the Test series. Shreyas Iyer led India in the fourth ODI on Friday, and will do so again in the fifth ODI on Sunday.

The two-match Test series is part of the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle wherein India are in need of crucial victories. The Shubman Gill-led side are in fourth place with a points percentage (PCT) of 51.52, whereas New Zealand are on top spot with a PCT of 72.22.

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Also Read | IND vs NZ Highlights, 4th ODI: Matt Henry takes six as New Zealand beat India

India's updated squad for Test series vs New Zealand: Shubman Gill [C], Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul [VC], Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant [WK], Dhruv Jurel [WK], Ravindra Jadeja, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Gurnoor Brar.

About the Author

PN Vishnu

PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More

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