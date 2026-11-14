IND vs NZ: Gurnoor Brar added to India Test squad, Kuldeep Yadav released in order to play domestic cricket

India pacer Gurnoor Brar was on Saturday added to the squad for the two-match Test series against New Zealand, starting from 19 November. Spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been released from the squad in order to play domestic cricket in India, a BCCI release said.
"The Men’s Selection Committee has added Gurnoor Brar to the Indian squad for the two-match Test series against New Zealand, starting November 19, 2026 in Wellington. Kuldeep Yadav will be released from the Test squad in order to play the ongoing domestic cricket back in India," the release stated.
This is also means that Gurnoor won't be available to play the fifth ODI against New Zealand. The BCCI added that there won't be a replacement for Gurnoor. India lead the five-match ODI series 2-1 and a win in the fifth match on Sunday will see them seal the series.
The release also added that wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has joined the Indian team in Wellington ahead of the first Test.
After having missed the first two unofficial Tests for India A against New Zealand A, Pant was expected to link up with the team ahead of the third unofficial Test from 7 November. However, he was unable to join the squad because of an extended rehabilitation programme.
Regular skipper Shubman Gill, along with KL Rahul and Anshul Kamboj left for Wellington after the third ODI against New Zealand to prepare for the Test series. Shreyas Iyer led India in the fourth ODI on Friday, and will do so again in the fifth ODI on Sunday.
The two-match Test series is part of the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle wherein India are in need of crucial victories. The Shubman Gill-led side are in fourth place with a points percentage (PCT) of 51.52, whereas New Zealand are on top spot with a PCT of 72.22.
India's updated squad for Test series vs New Zealand: Shubman Gill [C], Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul [VC], Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant [WK], Dhruv Jurel [WK], Ravindra Jadeja, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Gurnoor Brar.