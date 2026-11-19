New Zealand batter Henry Nicholls had a day to remember on Thursday as he registered a century on day one of the first Test against India in Wellington. Nicholls got to his century in 188 deliveries, hitting 12 fours in the process.

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The Black Caps got off to a forgettable start after being asked to bat first. They were restricted to 70/5 in the 29th over, when Tom Blundell was dismissed.

However, the hosts staged a remarkable comeback, with Nicholls (113 not out) and Glenn Phillips (94 not out) at the crease, with the Kiwis having recovered well to post 243/5 from 82 overs at stumps.

Henry Nicholls joins elite list With his fifth Test century at Wellington's Basin Reserve, Nicholls entered an elite list. He equalled the record of most Test centuries at Basin Reserve. Apart from Nicholls, former captains Kane Williamson and Martin Crowe have also scored five Test centuries at the venue.

Nicholls also became the sixth player to score 1,000 or more runs in Tests at the Basin Reserve. Williamson, a WTC title-winning skipper, remains the New Zealand batter with most Test centuries at a single venue.

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He registered 12 Test centuries at Hamilton's Seddon Park, ahead of Ross Taylor, who scored 11 centuries at the same venue. Overall, former Sri Lanka batter Mahela Jayawardene holds the record for most Test centuries at a single venue. Between 1997 and 2014, Jayawardene scored 11 centuries from 27 Tests at Colombo's Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC).

Henry Nicholls' Test career Nicholls made his Test debut in Wellington against Australia in February 2016, and has played 61 Tests thus far. The southpaw has aggregated 3,471 runs from 95 innings at an average of 40.84, that includes 12 centuries and as many fifties.

The first Test between India and New Zealand will be followed by the second and final Test in Christchurch from 27 November. The Test series is part of the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, wherein fourth-placed India cannot afford any more slip-ups.

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India’s next Test assignment after the New Zealand series will be a five-match home series against Australia in January, when Shubman Gill and Co will look to regain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

(With agency inputs)

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.