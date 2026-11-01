IND vs NZ: How IPL played its part in shaping Glenn Phillips despite lack of chances in Indian cash-rich league?

New Zealand's Glenn Phillips has been a thorn in the neck for the Indian team in the ongoing T20I series. Although the 1-3 margin after four games don't talk much about New Zealand's performances in the series, but the right-hander middle order batter had always kept the world champions on their toes every time Phillips came to bat.

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Coming after a disappointing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) show, reputation was on line for Phillips, who is mostly known for his hard-hitting abilities. And he chose India for his road to lost glory. He started with an 82 not out off just 40 balls in the first T20I, studded with eight fours and three sixes, in a losing encounter as the Indian batters outnumbered the Kiwis.

Phillips continued in same vein in the second game too in Christchurch with a 43-ball 70 with four fours and as many sixes, followed by 17 in the third game. New Zealand by then have lost all the games, and eventually the series. But his best was yet to come.

With the series already out of hands, Phillips walked into bat at Eden Park in Auckland with utmost freedom. Coming in at no.4, Phillips tore into India's attack and reached fifty in 31 balls before shifting gears. India's woes deepened when Naman Dhir dropped Phillips on 57.

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Phillips used his brute power first against pacer Prince Yadav, sending him for 6, 4, 4 and the right-hander was even more brutal against Nitish Kumar Reddy. Exploiting the gentle pace of Reddy to optimum effect, the Kiwi batter carted him for 4, 6, 6, 6, 6 to score 32 runs in the 16th over.

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The final six of that sequence over sight screen was glorious in its execution, a straight elbow giving his shot power and timing. As a result, Phillips slammed 107 off just 49 balls at a strike rate of 218.37 as New Zealand registered their first win of the series, winning by 87runs.

Also Read | Glenn Phillips fumes at reporter after GT's loss to RCB in Qualifier 1

All credit goes to IPL - Glenn Phillips Behind Phillips' T20I is the Indian Premier League (IPL) and its influence. Although the Kiwi batter didn't get much opportunities, but IPL's influence goes beyond game time. “The IPL is a certain beast of its own and the balance of teams being one of eight overseas (players) with only four spots (in the eleven) make it quite tough,” Phillips said after the fourth T20I.

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"So, if you don't go out there and set the world on fire there's always another person waiting in line. he added. Having started in 2008, IPL has grown gradually over the years to become the richest and toughest franchise leagues in the world.

In IPL it's not just about getting game-time or performing at their bests, but its the work behind the scenes for two months that helps a player grow. With the kind of facilities and the coaching staff, who works on every individual players, Phillips sounded lucky to be a part of the league.

"At Gujarat, I was very lucky to have some unbelievable facilities, some great coaches and plenty of time to work (on his batting). I also showed in England as well being able to have volume (of runs) under the belt - whether it's red ball or white ball.

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"Yes, you'd love to score runs in the IPL and you know make a load of cash and that would be fantastic but also there's a lot of learnings that you can take from that place (in the IPL) whether you're playing or not and I think that is also on each individual that is at the IPL or at any other tournament to be able to make the most out of where they go," he added.

Glenn Phillips' limited game time in IPL Phillips first came to IPL when he was picked up by Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2021. He got just three games, scoring 26 runs. Two years later, the right-hander returned to Sunrisers Hyderabad to get five games. He managed just 39 runs in IPL 2023.

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He was bought by Gujarat Titans for IPL 2026, but sadly managed just 67 runs in six matches he played. With the IPL 2027 retention deadline fast approaching, Phillips has done enough to get retained by the Shubman Gill-led side. Another strong show in the final T20I against India at Seddon Park in Hamilton would be an icing on the cake for Phillips .

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in