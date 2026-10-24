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IND vs NZ: India pacer Prince Yadav forces Finn Allen to scoop into trouble during 2nd T20I in Christchurch; Watch video

Prince Yadav replaced Mayank Yadav in the Indian playing XI in the second T20I against New Zealand. This is the first time Prince is playing on New Zealand soil, representing India. 

Koushik Paul
Updated24 Oct 2026, 02:26 PM IST
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India's Prince Yadav against New Zealand in the second T20I at Hagley Oval, in Christchurch.
India's Prince Yadav against New Zealand in the second T20I at Hagley Oval, in Christchurch.(ANI)
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Prince Yadav didn't take much time to make his presence felt in New Zealand as the Indian pacer got better of dangerous Finn Allen in his first over in this part of the world in the second T20I on Saturday at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Prince replaced Mayank Yadav in the playing XI.

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The Delhi pacer started with a wide in the sixth over of the day, before banging short of length that beat Allen on the inside edge. The 26-year-old then kept it full and at the stumps for a yorker in his next delivery. Allen, who had scored just one six by then, shuffled across for a scoop, but missed the line of the ball to see his left-stump shattered.

Also Read | IND vs NZ Live Score, 2nd T20I: Glenn Phillips departs after 70

That was India's third wicket of the day after Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar gave the visitors a rocking start. The pressure was on Allen, who managed to hit just a since six in his 13-ball stay by then. With a task of giving his team a blistering start, scoring just a single boundary in two overs is considered slow in today's modern-day slam-bang cricket.

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However, Allen was Prince's only wicket of the day as he gave away 30 runs in his quota of four overs. His figures read 4-0-30-1.

Prince Yadav's India career so far

Prince made his India debut following a brilliant 2026 season of Indian Premier League (IPL) where he picked up 16 wickets in 14 matches for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). He made his ODI debut at home against Afghanistan, before making getting his first T20I cap in Ireland, both in the month of June.

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So far, Prince has fared well, taking 11 wickets in 10 T20Is, including the one against New Zealand. However, his chances have been limited so far.

Also Read | First time in 15 years! Prince Yadav joins Sreesanth, Ashwin in a rare T20I feat

India restrict New Zealand below 200

Meanwhile, India restricted New Zealand to 180/5 in 20 overs. After losing the top three inside the powerplay, it was a 116-run stand in 76 deliveries between Glenn Phillips and Bevon Jacobs that revived the New Zealand innings. While Phillips continued his fine form with a 70 off 43 balls, Jacobs also hit a half-century (58, 46b) to steer New Zealand to 180..

The score could have crossed the 200-mark had Phillips and Jacobs stayed till the last. For India Arshdeep took two wickets, while Prince, Bhuvneshwar and Nitish Kumar Reddy chipped in with one wicket apiece. Earlier, India won the toss and opted to bowl first.

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India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I playing XIs

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert(w), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson

Also Read | IND vs NZ live streaming: Which channels will live telecast 2nd T20I in India?

India: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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