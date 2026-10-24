IND vs NZ: India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gamble falls flat as 15-year-old manages just 4 runs in new batting position

India's gamble to send Vaibhav Sooryavanshi fell flat as the 15-year-old managed just four runs in his new batting position during the second T20I against New Zealand at the Hagley Oval on Saturday. Brought in place of injured Ishan Kishan, Sooryavanshi didn't open the innings for India - a rare sight for all the fans of the teen prodigy.

Instead, the Indian think-tank went with the successful opening combination featuring Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma. Chasing 181, India were off to a cautious yet solid start, racing to 40 runs in 4.4 overs for the first wicket. Sooryavanshi walked in at no.3 replacing Samson.

The Bihar-born youngster was greeted with a bumper angling away outside off at 143kmps from Jacob Duffy, which Sooryavanshi ducks and let it go. The southpaw gets a single in the second, steering it to the third man.

In his next four balls, Sooryavanshi manages just three runs off Michael Bracewell. The Indian could have been out on the first ball which he faced off Bracewell, after a lofted drive went up in the air only for Bevon Jacobs make a mess of the whole.

However, New Zealand didn't have to wait for long as Natham Smith finally got the better of the youngster. Sooryavanshi goes for a booming drive off a hard length delivery from Smith, only for Daryl Mitchell to take a smart catch. He walked back in disappointment for just four runs off eight balls.

Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi didn't open? In his eight T20Is before this game, Sooryavanshi has always opened the innings, and also hit two half-centuries. In fact in domestic cricket and in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Sooryavanshi has always been an opener, giving explosive starts to his team at the top of the order.

In the second T20I, Sooryavanshi could have opened the innings with Samson dropping to no.3. But with Samson in great nick of things as an opener, the Indian think-tank felt not to tinker with the opening combination that has delivered for India in recent past.

India restrict New Zealand to 180/5 Earlier, Arshdeep Singh returned with 2/33 before Glenn Phillips (70) and Bevon Jacobs (56) powered New Zealand to 180/5 in the second T20I. The two Kiwi batters added 116 runs for the fourth wicket after New Zealand were reduced to 41 for three inside the powerplay.

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