IND vs NZ: India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gamble falls flat as 15-year-old manages just 4 runs in new batting position

India's gamble to send Vaibhav Sooryavanshi fell flat as the 15-year-old managed just four runs in his new batting position during the second T20I against New Zealand at the Hagley Oval on Saturday. Brought in place of injured Ishan Kishan, Sooryavanshi didn't open the innings for India - a rare sight for all the fans of the teen prodigy.

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Instead, the Indian think-tank went with the successful opening combination featuring Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma. Chasing 181, India were off to a cautious yet solid start, racing to 40 runs in 4.4 overs for the first wicket. Sooryavanshi walked in at no.3 replacing Samson.

The Bihar-born youngster was greeted with a bumper angling away outside off at 143kmps from Jacob Duffy, which Sooryavanshi ducks and let it go. The southpaw gets a single in the second, steering it to the third man.

In his next four balls, Sooryavanshi manages just three runs off Michael Bracewell. The Indian could have been out on the first ball which he faced off Bracewell, after a lofted drive went up in the air only for Bevon Jacobs make a mess of the whole.

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However, New Zealand didn't have to wait for long as Natham Smith finally got the better of the youngster. Sooryavanshi goes for a booming drive off a hard length delivery from Smith, only for Daryl Mitchell to take a smart catch. He walked back in disappointment for just four runs off eight balls.

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Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi didn't open? In his eight T20Is before this game, Sooryavanshi has always opened the innings, and also hit two half-centuries. In fact in domestic cricket and in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Sooryavanshi has always been an opener, giving explosive starts to his team at the top of the order.

In the second T20I, Sooryavanshi could have opened the innings with Samson dropping to no.3. But with Samson in great nick of things as an opener, the Indian think-tank felt not to tinker with the opening combination that has delivered for India in recent past.

India restrict New Zealand to 180/5 Earlier, Arshdeep Singh returned with 2/33 before Glenn Phillips (70) and Bevon Jacobs (56) powered New Zealand to 180/5 in the second T20I. The two Kiwi batters added 116 runs for the fourth wicket after New Zealand were reduced to 41 for three inside the powerplay.

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Phillips hit four sixes and four fours to make 70 off 43 balls, while Jacobs hit five fours and a six to make 56 from 46 balls. For India, Arshdeep was the pick among the bowlers while Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prince Yadav, and Nitish Kumar Reddy took one wicket each.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in