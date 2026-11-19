India pacer Jasprit Bumrah achieved yet another milestone in his career when he entered the list of the top 10 highest wicket-takers for India in Tests.
Bumrah achieved the feat when he picked up his 237th wicket today during the first Test between New Zealand and India at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. He surpassed former India pacer Javagal Srinath to enter the top 10 list. Srinath finished his Test career with 236 wickets from 67 Tests.
The Gujarat pacer on Thursday struck in the very first over after India won the toss and opted to field. He cleaned up Black Caps skipper Tom Latham for a two-ball duck, before removing Daryl Mitchell in the 21st over.
Bumrah struck once again after the lunch break as he got rid of Tom Blundell for five runs. At the time of writing, New Zealand were 154/5 after 51 overs with Glenn Phillips (56*) and Henry Nicholls (66*) unbeaten. Bumrah had registered figures of 3/40 from 13 overs.
The legendary Anil Kumble continues to lead the list of India's top 10 wicket-takers in Tests. The former Karnataka spinner finished with 619 wickets from 132 Tests, with Ravichandran Ashwin (537 wickets) and Kapil Dev (434 wickets) completing the top three.
Harbhajan Singh (417 wickets) and Ravindra Jadeja (356) are fourth and fifth, respectively. Ishant Sharma and Zaheer Khan, with 311 wickets each, are sixth and seventh, respectively. Bishan Singh Bedi (266 wickets), BS Chandrashekhar (242) and Bumrah (237) complete the top 10.
|Rank
|Player
|Matches
|Wickets
|1
|Anil Kumble
|132
|619
|2
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|106
|537
|3
|Kapil Dev
|131
|434
|4
|Harbhajan Singh
|103
|417
|5
|Ravindra Jadeja
|91
|356
|6 (Tied)
|Ishant Sharma
|105
|311
|6 (Tied)
|Zaheer Khan
|92
|311
|8
|Bishan Singh Bedi
|67
|266
|9
|BS Chandrashekar
|58
|242
|10
|Jasprit Bumrah
|53
|237
The ongoing Test series is crucial for India in terms of their World Test Championship (WTC) final hopes.
The Shubman Gill-led side are in fourth place in the WTC standings with a points percentage (PCT) of 51.52. India have not won the WTC title despite reaching the final twice. India lost the 2021 WTC final to New Zealand by eight wickets, before suffering a 209-run loss to Australia in 2023.
The 2027 WTC final is scheduled to take place at The Oval in London from 9 to 13 June. South Africa are the defending champions, having beaten Australia by five wickets in the 2025 WTC final.
The second and final Test of the ongoing series will be played in Christchurch from 27 November.