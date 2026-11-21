Senior batter KL Rahul created history with his century in the ongoing first Test against New Zealand in Wellington on Saturday as he became the first Indian opener to score a century in each of the SENA countries.
South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia make up for the SENA countries, and Rahul has now scored at least one century in each of these countries while opening the innings.
Rahul is now the fourth Indian opener to score a Test century in New Zealand. The Karnataka batter joins an exclusive list featuring former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, current India head coach Gautam Gambhir and Shikhar Dhawan.
The right-handed batter has also become the fifth Indian to score Test centuries in all four SENA countries, joining Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid and Mohammad Azharuddin. Among Asian openers, former Pakistan batter Saeed Anwar has previously achieved the distinction.
The century also took Rahul's tally to 12 Test hundreds as an opener for India, drawing him level with Murali Vijay. Only Gavaskar, with 33 centuries, and Virender Sehwag, with 22, have scored more Test hundreds as Indian openers.
Rahul's innings came after New Zealand posted 368 in their first innings. The hosts recovered from an early collapse through centuries from Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips, who helped establish a substantial first-innings total.
India responded with a strong opening partnership between Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored 85 before being dismissed on Day 2. Rahul continued his innings on Saturday, converting his overnight unbeaten 52 into a memorable century.
At the time of writing, India had reached 277/1 in 77 overs, with Rahul's century putting the visitors in a strong position to reduce New Zealand's first-innings lead.
The ongoing two-match Test series is part of the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. India, who are in fourth place with a points percentage (PCT) of 51.52, cannot afford any more slip-ups, having already lost 0-2 to South Africa, and drawn 2-2 against England, both last year.
India have reached the WTC final in 2021 and 2023, losing on both occasions to New Zealand and Australia respectively.
PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football. <br><br> Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026. <br><br> Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel. <br><br> Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.
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