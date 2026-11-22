India created history in the ongoing first Test against New Zealand as they registered their highest-ever innings total on New Zealand soil, declaring at 720/9 on Day 4 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Sunday.

Powered by centuries from KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant, along with substantial contributions from the rest of the batting order, India surpassed their previous highest Test total in New Zealand of 520, which they had recorded against the hosts in Hamilton in March 2009.

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The total of 720/9 also became the highest innings total by any team in a Test match played in New Zealand, going past the previous record of 715/6 declared by New Zealand against Bangladesh at Seddon Park in Hamilton in 2019.

Also Read | IND vs NZ: Rishabh Pant sets multiple milestones with century in first Test

Rahul, Padikkal provide solid foundation India's total was built on a strong foundation laid by their top order. Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul provided a solid start, adding 130 runs for the opening wicket before the former was dismissed for 85 off 89 deliveries. Jaiswal struck 16 boundaries during his innings.

Rahul, meanwhile, continued his impressive run with the bat, scoring 136 off 290 balls. The right-handed batter struck nine fours and two sixes before being dismissed by Nathan Smith. His innings provided stability to India's batting effort and helped the visitors build a substantial first-innings total.

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Also Read | IND vs NZ: KL Rahul achieves historic feat during first Test vs New Zealand

Devdutt Padikkal also made a significant contribution, scoring 80 off 175 deliveries. The left-handed batter shared a 165-run partnership with Rahul for the second wicket, taking India past the 250-run mark.

Gill, Pant take India past 500 Captain Shubman Gill narrowly missed out on a century, falling for 98 off 146 balls. Gill struck nine fours and two sixes before being bowled by Jacob Duffy.

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Rishabh Pant then took charge of the innings with an aggressive knock. Resuming Day 4 unbeaten on 55, the wicketkeeper-batter brought up his ninth Test century with a six over long-off against Glenn Phillips.

Pant eventually departed for 128 off 153 deliveries, an innings that included 10 fours and six sixes. He was caught by Nathan Smith at deep midwicket off Rachin Ravindra's bowling shortly before lunch.

Anshul Kamboj also contributed with a knock of 38 off 42 balls, striking six fours and a six. His innings helped India maintain the scoring momentum after Pant's dismissal.

Dhruv Jurel provided the finishing touches with a brisk 78 off 79 deliveries. He was the last batter dismissed, stumped off Glenn Phillips, as India declared at 720/9.

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For New Zealand, Phillips finished with three wickets, conceding 154 runs in 24 overs. Duffy returned figures of 1/201 from 33 overs. India's innings also saw all five of their top-order batters score at least 80 runs, underlining the depth of their batting performance.

New Zealand had earlier posted 368 in their first innings after being asked to bat first, with Henry Nicholls scoring an unbeaten 175 and Phillips contributing 118. Jasprit Bumrah led India's bowling attack with four wickets, while Akash Deep claimed three.

India's declaration gave them a commanding first-innings lead of 352 runs, leaving New Zealand with a challenging task in their second innings as the visitors looked to take control of the opening Test.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.