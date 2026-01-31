IND vs NZ 5th T20I LIVE Score: Suryakumar Yadav's men eye winning finish in India's final game before T20 World Cup 2026

Having already clinched the T20I series the Indian team will take the field one last time before the T20 World Cup 2026 when the Men in Blue host New Zealand in the fifth and final game in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. The Indian team has been in dominating form in the first three games, before the Kiwis bounced back in the fourth.

For India, Ishan Kishan and Axar Patel are likely to return to the playing XI. Kishan missed the fourth game due to a niggle while Axar hurt his bowling hand to miss the last three encounters. For New Zealand, Finn Allen is likely to replace out-of-form Devon Conway at the top.

When and where to watch IND vs NZ 5th T20I?

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of India vs New Zealand T20I series. The India vs New Zealand 5th T20I will be streamed live on Star Sports channels from 7 PM IST. Live streaming of IND vs NZ 5th T20I will be available on JioStar app and website.

India vs New Zealand 5th T20I probable XIs

India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh

New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy