IND vs NZ: Matthew Fisher walks the talk with key wickets of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli in 5th ODI in Mount Maunganui

Just before the start of the fifth ODI against India, New Zealand sounded confident to deliver with the new ball if its handed to him. A few hours later, the 29-year-old right-arm pacer kept his promise in a big way with the wickets of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to give the hosts a fantastic start in the series-decider at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

Advertisement

In his first six ODIs prior to the ongoing India vs New Zealand fifth game, Fisher shared the new ball only once against West Indies in July earlier this year. On Sunday, Fisher kept his captain Mitchell Santner and the team management's faith with the new ball, putting India on the backfoot.

Fisher drew the first blood on Sunday in the sixth over, and banged a length delivery to Rohit on the off-side. The former Indian captain flicks but failed to keep it down as Dean Foxcroft took a simple catch at mid-wicket. He got his second of the day in his next over, this time the big fish Kohli.

Clocking 145kph, Fisher banged it short for Kohli, who slashed but found Tim Seifert behind the wickets. Fisher stayed by his words. Fisher's promotion came after Matt Henry joined the Test squad in Wellington to prepare for the upcoming two-match Test series against India.

Advertisement

“I’ve bowled with both the new and old ball, so I like to think I can do both. If I get the opportunity to use the new ball today, hopefully I can do a job for the team. But, yeah, I suppose it’s about trying to be as adaptable as you can and doing whatever the team requires of you,” Fisher told the broadcasters just before the start of the fifth ODI.

How Indian batters fared in IND vs NZ 5th ODI? The Men in Blue suffered their second successive batting meltdown as New Zealand bundled out the visitors for a vastly inadequate 209 in 42.1 overs. The Shreyas Iyer-led side was expected to put up an improved show after getting bowled out for 89 in the fourth ODI at this venue a couple of days back but it did not happen.

Advertisement

Rohit's lean run in this series continued while Kohli was tad unlucky to see his cut off a wide delivery getting nabbed by a diving stumper Seifert. Ruturaj Gaikwad too did not last long. India slipped to 34/3 and it could have been 34/4 had Foxcroft at covers managed to keep his fingers around the ball after Axar uppishly drove Duffy.

Shreyas and Axar Patel (46) added 52 runs for the fourth wicket stand as India staged a mini recovery. Ishan Kishan (46) and Naman Dhir (22) tried to revive the Indian innings with a 39-run association for the sixth wicket but Santner (3/47) intervened at this juncture.

Also Read | IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli repeats unwanted record after his dismissal in 5th ODI

India were in grave danger of missing the 200-run mark but some beefy blows by Arshdeep Singh (14) and Mohammad Siraj (14 not out) helped India go past that score. Fisher finished with figures of 7-1-28-2.

Advertisement

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in