The decision to keep Mohammed Siraj out of the Indian playing XI in the first Test against New Zealand has taken former cricketers Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri by surprise. In a four-man pace attack, the Indian think-tank opted to go with Anshul Kamboj over Siraj, alongside Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna and Jasprit Bumrah.

Opting to bowl first at Basin Reserve, India made a sweet start, reducing the hosts to 60/4 with Bumrah taking three wickets. However, New Zealand staged a recovery through Henry Nicholls (113 not out) and Glenn Phillips (94 not out), leaving New Zealand at 243/5 at stumps on Day 1.

Siraj has been one of India's leading pacers across formats, along side Bumrah. In fact, the Hyderabad pacer even led the Indian pacer attack on a few occasions in the absence Bumrah. Despite the pacer-friendly conditions in Wellington, India's decision to leave Siraj out did not impress Gavaskar, who is on commentary duty for the series.

Right after the toss, the former Indian captain backed Siraj by saying that "he has never let India down". "There were signs when he did not join the Test squad early. I thought they were going to play him when he played in the final ODI. But this is a surprise. I don't think he has let India down. He has never let India down," Gavaskar told Sony Sports.

According to Gavaskar, there was no reason for India to omit Siraj, considering to the bowling rhythm, Siraj was in recently. "Nothing that has gone wrong with his bowling. His rhythm is good. He has been fine, from what I observed of whatever cricket he has played recently.

"Why he has not been picked is something I don't know. I only hope the others who have been picked ahead of him deliver," Gavaskar added.

‘Where was Mohammed Siraj?’ Not just Gavaskar, former India head coach SHastri too was amazed by Siraj's omission. Taking to X, Shastri questioned the whereabouts of Siraj and hoped India to bounce back on the second day. "Hope India bounce back strongly. But if pace, skill and seam movement were the criteria, and 140 clicks was hard to come by, one has to ask the question.

“Where was MOHD SIRAJ? Experience, aggression and the ability to make things happen with the ball. Surely that counts for something!” he wrote. In fact, Siraj has been India's highest wicket-taker in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle with 43 wickets, followed by Ravindra Jadeja (32) and Bumrah (31). Jadeja too didn't find a place in the XI.

Sitanshu Kotak explains Siraj's omission Meanwhile, India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak on Thursday defended the decision to leave senior pacer Siraj out of the playing XI, saying the combination was picked with all five days of the match in mind and not just the opening day. “There is nothing wrong with Siraj. We thought this was the best XI when we picked the side,” Kotak told reporters.

“I don't think dropping Siraj was a wrong decision. This is just the first day. We don't pick a team only for day one, but also for days two, three and four,” added Kotak before explaining why India chose this bowling combination. He said the presence of four left-handed batters in New Zealand's top order influenced the selection.