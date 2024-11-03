New Zealand script history in Mumbai; become first-ever team to whitewash India 3-0 on Indian soil

New Zealand defeated India by 25 runs in the third and final Test inside three days at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Koushik Paul
Updated3 Nov 2024, 01:43 PM IST
New Zealand's Glenn Phillips celebrates the dismissal of Ravichandran Ashwin during the third day of the third Test in Mumbai.
New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips celebrates the dismissal of Ravichandran Ashwin during the third day of the third Test in Mumbai.(AP)

New Zealand scripted history in Mumbai on Sunday as the Tom Latham-led side became the first-ever team to whitewash India 3-0 in a Test series on Indian soil. Coming into the third and final Test with a 2-0 lead, New Zealand rode on Ajaz Patel's match-haul of 11/160 to beat India by 25 runs inside three days.

Having dismissed New Zealand for 174 at the beginning of the first session on day three courtesy Ravindra Jadeja's five-wicket haul, India needed 147 runs to pick up a consolation win here.

However, the home team suffered yet another inexplicable batting collapse as the Kiwi spinners, led by Ajaz Patel, ran through the Indian line-up. Patel, who took a five-for in the first innings, added six more to take his match haul to 11 wickets.

Also Read | Ajaz Patel makes history at Wankhede in IND vs NZ 3rd Test

Rishabh Pant (64) led a monumental fightback but the wicketkeeper batter was caught behind shortly after lunch to deflate all hopes of an Indian victory.

Earlier, New Zealand ended India’s 12-year domination on home soil by winning the first two Test matches in Bengaluru and Pune. It is also their first-ever series victory in India since they started touring the country in 1955-56 under Harry Cave.

India captain Rohit Sharma admitted he wasn’t at his best both as a captain and also with the bat. “I wasn't at my best with both bat and as a captain, that's something that'll rankle me. But, we didn't perform well collectively and that's the reason for these losses,” Sharma said after the game. 

“Losing a Test is never easy, it's something that's not easily digestible. Again, we didn't play our best cricket, we know and we have to accept. They (New Zealand) did so much better than us. We made a lot of mistakes and we'll have to accept it,” he added. 

With PTI inputs

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:3 Nov 2024, 01:43 PM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsNew Zealand script history in Mumbai; become first-ever team to whitewash India 3-0 on Indian soil

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    149.70
    07:18 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.05 (0.71%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    145.00
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    2.3 (1.61%)

    Tata Power share price

    445.20
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    5.15 (1.17%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    183.65
    07:10 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.4 (0.77%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,545.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -67.25 (-4.17%)

    ICICI Securities share price

    833.45
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -32.85 (-3.79%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    966.70
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -30.35 (-3.04%)

    Narayana Hrudayalaya share price

    1,235.60
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -36.75 (-2.89%)
    More from Top Losers

    Brigade Enterprises share price

    1,244.80
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    71.75 (6.12%)

    PCBL share price

    432.15
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    21.35 (5.2%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    281.85
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    13.45 (5.01%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,273.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    60.65 (5%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,415.00-150.00
      Chennai
      80,421.00-150.00
      Delhi
      80,573.00-150.00
      Kolkata
      80,425.00-150.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.43
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumCricketMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.